Each year, the Arizona Music Educators Association selects some of the highest achieving musicians in the state to perform in their high school all-state choir, band and orchestra festival concert.
Three students at Sahuarita Unified School District will participate in the festival on April 15 at Arizona State University after qualifying at the regional level.
Sahuarita High School Music Director Ben Garland said students start preparing for the AMEA in the fall semester and into this year.
“We have a lot of students that participate and to have three representatives from SUSD is a huge achievement, not only for the students but as a district,” he said. “It’s a testament to the quality of teaching happening at the elementary and middle school levels that prepares them for that and it’s a big testament to the support for arts in this community.”
SHS Junior Karen Cornaby, 16, earned fourth chair trumpet in the All-State Band and said it was a “big shock.”
“We were kind of having a ‘we’re done with this’ lunch afterwards and then we got the call ‘guess who got into all-state,’” she said. “I'm really proud of myself because I get really anxious during auditions.”
Cornaby grew up with music and said her whole family plays multiple instruments.
“It wasn't really a question of am I playing instruments, it was more of when and which ones,” she said. “I started with trumpet initially because no one in my family played it yet, and I started in jazz."
She said preparation for the regional and all-state involved a lot of practice and listening to recordings as she learns music by ear.
“With the trumpet, in order to be really good on it, you really have to put in a lot of work with your armature and muscle memory,” she said. “It’s less memorization because there's only three keys, but there's a lot built into it.”
Walden Grove Junior Addison Smith, 16, earned first chair trumpet in the All-State Orchestra and said she’s happy to get the opportunity.
“I didn't think my audition was all that good, but it was exciting,” she said. “It was nice to see my work pay off, just all the hours I've spent working.”
She was inspired to play music because her older siblings do and she said enjoys playing music with others.
“I like being able to perform in an ensemble,” she said. “Trumpet is kind of loud, so you learn how to balance with everyone else, listen to others and play together.”
WGHS Senior Lily Good, 18, made it into the AMEA All-State Choir as second chair soprano, and it's not her first time participating.
“It's a whole culture and it's a lot of fun every year to come back and see the same people,” she said. “I have friends I've made over the years that I only see at these competitions.”
“So receiving that recognition means that much more because you have all seen how much everyone has progressed throughout the years.”
Along with a solo, she was required to do some sight reading for the regional.
“They give you three different lines of four measures and it gets increasingly difficult as you go, and you get 15 seconds to look at it and just sing it,” she said. “All-state is the same thing, except so much harder.”
She said she has been singing in choir since fourth grade and looks forward to the upcoming concert.
“I think being in choir is different from individual singing because you get to create so much beautiful music that you can't make just by yourself,” she said. “Especially with all-state, everyone is so committed and talented.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone