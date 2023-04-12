ThreeMugs-041223.jpg

Karen Cornaby, Lily Good and Addison Smith. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Each year, the Arizona Music Educators Association selects some of the highest achieving musicians in the state to perform in their high school all-state choir, band and orchestra festival concert.

Three students at Sahuarita Unified School District will participate in the festival on April 15 at Arizona State University after qualifying at the regional level.

Karen.JPG

Karen Cornaby
addison.JPG

Addison Smith
lily.JPG

Lily Good


