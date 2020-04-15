The Sahuarita Unified School District will move forward with plans to install solar panel structures at all its schools along with other energy efficiency measures.
This week, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela signed the final agreement on a $17 million energy efficiency plan that was voted in by the governing board Feb. 12.
“In the midst of this public health crisis, I’m amazed at the flexibility of our team and our ability to keep other functions moving forward like this is one,” he said. “This is an exciting source of optimism to see projects like this on a large scale that are meaningful and will have a significant impact on our school and community.”
The project will include building solar panel shade structures at all nine schools in SUSD, as well as other energy efficiency measures like replacing light bulbs and plumbing upgrades.
Valenzuela said the project is anticipated to cover a vast majority of the district’s electrical needs, and Veregy, the engineering and energy services company SUSD is working with on the project, estimated the district can expect to save $600,000 in utility bills the first year.
The project is anticipated to begin the first phase of construction sometime this summer and will most likely take a year to complete.
The project is not to exceed $17 million and the agreement is set up so the bill will not exceed the savings. Veregy will be responsible for covering the difference if the district doesn’t save on its utility bills each year of the agreement.