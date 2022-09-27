Stepped-up protocols before entering a school campus. Ensuring contractors have background checks. Listening for signs of trouble on social media.
It's all part of the strategy the Sahuarita Unified School District employs to ensure safe schools. Communication — with the community and first responders — is also key.
The district held a community panel conversation Sept. 21 with SUSD leadership, local law enforcement and emergency services leaders to discuss how they partner to protect students.
The panel included SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela, Assistant Superintendent Scott Downs, district social worker Leigh Burkey, Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland, SPD Commander Kaleb Allred, SPD School Resource Officer Al Guest, Pima County Sheriff Department Chief of Staff Joseph Cameron, PCSD Lt. Brett Bernstein, Rural Metro Fire Chief Karl Isselhard and Green Valley Fire District Chief Chuck Wunder.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Downs said their safety plan is reviewed every year and has five components: prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery.
Mental health
Mental health resources and support also play a big part in SUSD’s overall safety plans.
District social worker Leigh Burkey said SUSD prioritizes mental health resources for students by having a professional school counselor at every school, and they have plans to bring on more on-site staff.
“It’s not the same in many districts in the state, I’m sad to say,” she said. “We currently have two social workers. I was the sole social worker last year trying to serve all the schools in the district and this year we were fortunate to poach a second social worker from TUSD.”
SUSD is also anticipating bringing a third social worker to the district, pending a grant.
Burkey said they have a large network of mental health resources in the community they partner with such as the Better Together Coalition.
“As social workers and counselors our role is to meet students where they are,” she said. “We work with great community partners and I was pleasantly surprised to learn that in Sahuarita, despite being a relatively small community, we have amazing community partnerships.”
SUSD additionally has upcoming training for staff on how to better respond to traumatic school stressors. They also have a crisis response team, including the social workers, in the case of a traumatic emergency at the school.
Physical elements
SUSD’s nine schools now all have buzzers at the front door with associated intercoms and cameras. Visitors state who they are and the purpose of the visit before they are let in.
Downs said they look at “human security” as well. Certified staff like teachers must be fingerprinted and screened. Classified staff and volunteers who work consistently at least four times in a month have to complete background checks.
The district is also requiring the contractor who will be working on an expansion project at both high schools to ensure their employees have background checks. Those working at the construction site will be required to wear hard hats with numbers that will act as guest passes.
All SUSD schools have multiple security cameras and any school can call a lock down from any classroom.
Downs said safety planning begins when they design schools.
“Once we design a school we take the plans to SPD who looks at the plans and gives us advice on safety and access,” he said. “We can make changes before shovels go in the ground so we are designing them correctly from the beginning.”
Law enforcement
SPD Chief Noland and PCSD's Cameron said response by law enforcement would be “massive and overwhelming" to an event such as a school shooter.
“We are committed to responding. We go, go, go,” Noland said. “There is no stall, there is no wait, no delay. If it’s one officer who is able to be on campus they continue pushing forward to find and stop the threat.”
Cameron added there is a regional effort to set up an emergency communications alert that will light up the phone/radio of any agency’s officers in the area of a school emergency.
Bernstein said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos wants to regionalize and standardize how all school districts and agencies in Pima County respond to school emergencies.
“There’s multiple prongs to that. First, it’s how law officers are trained, he wants them all to be trained the same way so that if we all get to a school we all know what to expect from each other,” he said. “Second is training faculty, because if you go district to district, faculty is getting different training so it’s hard to know what to expect with law response.”
Bernstein said they are also hoping to get every agency in the county using the same threat assessment rather than multiple.
SPD and PCSD do multiple trainings and train together on SUSD campuses to prepare for a variety of emergencies.
SPD has several grand master keys so that in the case of an emergency, police could enter a locked school building even if staff were not on campus. Noland said they would go through walls or windows if necessary.
Law enforcement will also investigate any suspicious activity online or on social media reported to the district.
SUSD School Resource Officer Al Guest said students know to report anything that doesn’t seem right, including social media posts.
“If something is popping off on social media, they let me know and our department is going to investigate; that's how we can get ahead of these shooters,” he said. “The role of an SRO is to be that parent, that mentor, that person who, while y'all are at work, is going to be holding it down for y'all. I'm going to be making sure your babies are safe.”
Rural Metro Fire Chief Karl Isselhard said their main objective in a school emergency is to care for the wounded, and their staff has specialized training for tending to combat-types of wounds.
GVFD Chief Wunder added that over the years collaboration between their agency and others has grown.
“I'm grateful we have come around and matured in our response.”