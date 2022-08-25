IMG-5432.jpg

Students exit the bus at Sahuarita High School during the morning drop off Tuesday.

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sahuarita Unified School District approved a $3 an hour raise for bus drivers after a wage comparison showed it was paying at the "bottom of the barrel.”

The Aug. 24 Governing Board decision brings pay to $18.20 an hour.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?