Sahuarita Unified School District approved a $3 an hour raise for bus drivers after a wage comparison showed it was paying at the "bottom of the barrel.”
The Aug. 24 Governing Board decision brings pay to $18.20 an hour.
At the meeting, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela further explained the rolling bus route suspensions introduced this week as a result of a driver shortage.
“We consolidated routes as much as we could, but we came to a point where our staffing margins became so thin that we risked not being able to continue to do it as we always did,” he said. “My biggest fear is that in our efforts to deliver the same level of service that we might leave some child at a bus stop because at the last minute somebody calls out. So we had to make accommodations.”
The district has temporarily suspended five routes each week, foreseeably through the fall break. The suspended routes will rotate each week so the responsibility to get children to school doesn't fall on the same families.
Valenzuela said the district did a wage comparison for drivers at peer school districts in the area and SUSD was far below what other districts pay.
“Money is not everything but it’s something,” he said. “In comparison to districts in the area, we are dollars an hour behind. We were bottom of the barrel.”
“It won't solve the problem but we need to make it comparable to our peers so we can compete.”
Bus drivers at SUSD work six to eight hours a day, and are eligible for benefits if they work 30 or more hours a week.
For morning routes, drivers work from about 6 to 9 a.m., and the afternoon route from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m.
Some drivers also work activity routes from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
According to Indeed, the average pay for a bus driver in Tucson is $16.50.
Valenzuela said the raise, which will be provided to existing drivers as well as new ones, brings their wage “towards the upper echelon” when compared to other districts in the area.
Along with the approved raise for drivers, Valenzuela said they are committed to provide additional compensation to all their other employees this fall.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
