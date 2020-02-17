Sahuarita Unified schools are going solar.
The Sahuarita Unified School District governing board voted unanimously Feb. 12 to adopt a $17 million energy efficiency plan.
Under the plan, the district's nine schools will get solar canopies, LED lighting will be installed at eight schools and nearly all of the schools will see a plumbing upgrade. Three schools, Sahuarita High, Sahuarita Intermediate and Sahuarita Middle, will have their HVAC systems upgraded, too. An energy management system and a data management system will be installed throughout all of the schools, in the Early Childhood Center and the administration building.
Under the terms of the resolution, SUSD will enter a lease-purchase agreement with a financial institution for no more than $17 million. The agreement won't exceed 16 years at a tax-exempt rate not to exceed 2.65 percent. The district will also enter an installation and guaranteed savings agreement with Midstate Energy.
During a meeting in January, officials with Veregy, an engineering and energy services company, said SUSD can expect to save $600,000 in utility bills the first year. If the district doesn't save on its utility bills every year, Veregy would be obligated to pay the district the difference, according to state statute. Under the terms of the agreement, the bill will never exceed the savings.
The school district began investigating the possibility of going solar in 2018. Last month, the school district invited Matt Shannon from Urban Energy Solutions, and Randy Falconer, principal of Midstate Energy, to discuss the plan with parents and community members during a meeting at the SUSD auditorium that was live-streamed on Facebook. UES and Midstate Energy fall under the Veregy umbrella.
Veregy is a Phoenix-based company comprised of other companies that specialize in providing eco-friendly infrastructure upgrades for schools, city government, healthcare organizations, commercial buildings and federal facilities.
Ron Potts, the district’s energy conservation specialist and a teacher at Anza Trail School, said the $600,000 in first-year savings is a conservative estimate. At the end of the year, an independent analysis would be done to establish the cost savings.
Lizette Huie, chief financial officer for the district, said the plan would be to take each year's savings to pay off the loan. However, should there be additional, unexpected savings, the district could opt to use them for other projects.
Shannon said that as Trico and TEP's rates increase, he anticipates the amount of savings for the district to increase.
SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela described the plan as a "significant opportunity" for the district to achieve the highest level of energy efficiency. Utility bills tend to be somewhat unpredictable and installing solar canopies and upgrading the district's electrical and water systems would help mitigate or stabilize those costs, he said.
During the meeting, Shannon said if solar canopies were installed at each of the district's nine schools, they could provide 80 percent of the district's electricity. Essentially, that is the equivalent of taking 918 cars off the road or powering 732 homes for a year, he said.
The unused power would flow back into the electrical power grids of TEP and Trico, thereby reducing the district's energy costs.
The vote on the resolution was postponed last month while Veregy investigated whether Wrightson Ridge, the district's newest school, would benefit from new LED lighting, upgraded water systems and solar canopies. In the end, the decision was made to skip the LED lighting and water system upgrade, but move forward with the solar panels.
The project is expected to start this summer and be wrapped up within 14 months.
Tucson Unified School District, Tanque Verde School District, Sunnyside School District and Amphitheater Unified District have installed solar canopies. The Continental School District went solar in 2010. The school district purchases its energy from Continental Energy Services.