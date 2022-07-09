The Sahuarita Unified School District is looking internationally to help deal with a nationwide teacher shortage.
The Governing Board on July 7 approved a contract with International Alliance Group that gives them a pool of international teacher candidates who could teach in the U.S. up to five years.
“This program is a tool for principals to find teachers and these teachers are fully vetted, fingerprinted; we do reference checks, interviews and nothing is compromised,” Assistant Superintendent Scott Downs said. “It can be very expensive and time-consuming to bring teachers in from other countries but with this program they go through all the legal matters like visas and pre-recruiting."
SUSD partners with Educational Services Inc. to hire substitute teachers and rehire retired teachers, and ESI works with IAG to manage the International Teach Alliance program.
SUSD can browse candidates and search for specific credentials or areas of expertise; candidate profiles include completed video interviews. If they find someone they like, they can interview them online. Once a candidate is selected, it takes about 45 days to get them here.
Downs said teachers hired through IAG would be at a savings to the district. Teachers in the program are not eligible for the state retirement system so SUSD would not have that cost.
SUSD would pay $3,000 toward the teacher’s health insurance, and ESI manages health insurance for international educators. SUSD contributes about $5,350 for its regular employees' health insurance.
The district pays IAG a fee of 20% of the teacher's salary.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said they hired one international teacher in the past and called the process time-consuming and cumbersome.
"So, we basically made the determination that those challenges did not make it as viable moving forward then," he said. "What's unique here is that the company is focused on taking care of many logistical legal procedural steps for the fee so we're able to tap a professional talent pool."
He said an IAG employee who worked the full five years would still be a net saving of up to $2,000 compared to a traditionally hired SUSD employee.
“For many reasons, there are emerging and growing challenges in regards to staffing and finding qualified people,” Valenzuela said. “We’re always looking to be ahead and find creative solutions to challenges we face. These are in a way uncharted waters in terms of magnitude.”
Teachers hired through the program would become employees of SUSD and would be paid a salary commensurate with teachers in the U.S. based on level of education and experience.
Downs said the majority of candidates are from Spanish-speaking countries, and each candidate is fluent in English. They also are certified to teach in their home country, have an education degree equivalent to a four-year degree in the U.S., and have about two years of working experience.
Valenzuela said this partnership doesn't change their hiring process, but gives them an additional resource for candidates, especially to find specialized positions or critical areas of need.
SUSD spokeswoman Amber Woods said "it merely provides another potential avenue to fill positions in situations when the traditional sources fail to yield a pool of qualified candidates."