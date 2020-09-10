The Sahuarita Unified School District has resumed free curbside meal pickup to anybody 18 and under in the area.
The program started back up Tuesday and is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture.
Breakfasts and lunches will be available to any youth, even those who do not attend SUSD. Students do not need to be present at the meal pickup sites, but those picking up food will need to provide their child’s first and last name.
Pickups will be available Monday through Friday and extra food for the weekend will be provided Fridays.
The free meal program will continue through Dec. 31 or until USDA funds are exhausted.
Those students participating in onsite distance learning supervision on campus will still receive their meals at school.
Pickups are available at:
•Wrightson Ridge School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Walden Grove from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•Sopori Elementary from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.