The Sahuarita Unified School District will be the first school in the state to offer a Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) course to eighth-graders.
The newly approved course will open up SUSD's NJROTC program to eighth-graders at Sahuarita Middle School as part of a pilot program made possible by the National Defense Authorization Act.
The Naval Science I (SMS) course was approved by the Governing Board on June 10.
Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services Brett Bonner said the new offering for SMS eighth-graders will expand the NJROTC program as well as their Career and Technical Education offerings.
“For NJROTC, it's a first and we’re really excited about expanding more career technical education field experiences, course experiences and career pathways at the eighth-grade level,” he said.
Naval Science I will be focused on introducing eighth-graders to the naval science curriculum currently offered to students at Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove.
The JROTC program is administered through the Department of Defense and the National Defense Authorization Act of Fiscal Year 2020 has authorized eighth-grade students to participate in JROTC programs if the middle school is co-located on a high school that has an established program.
Commander Brad Roberson USN (Ret.) is the senior instructor for the NJROTC program and will be responsible for teaching Naval Science I along with instructor Master Sgt. Jeff King USMC (Ret.).
Roberson said there are several reasons the Navy has selected SUSD as a location for the pilot. The district’s NJROTC was named a designated unit with academic honors for the 2019-20 school year. The program also meets the qualification that participating middle schools be connected to a high school with an established program.
Other middle schools in the district don't meet the requirement for this pilot program.
“We've been selected by the Navy to do this pilot before it goes out to the rest of the nation,” Roberson said. “We’re fortunate we've always had strong support and because we're a designated unit the Navy saw us as good a place as any for eighth-graders to integrate into the program, and we’ve always had good students come in.”
The national NJROTC program is broken into 11 geographical areas, with SUSD in the area that includes Arizona and Southern California.
There is only one other California school in SUSD's NJROTC area that has been selected to participate in the pilot.
Roberson said the course will have the same curriculum as the high school and eighth-graders will participate in the class alongside students from SHS and Walden Grove.
“The program includes basic citizenship, U.S. military organization, basic government, basic health to include proper eating, proper exercise and not using substances that can cause harm,” he said. “It gives overall career planning for things to consider in military careers or non military careers, such as educational training.”
The district has also approved a new Naval Leadership class which will be available to high schoolers in their fourth or fifth year of the program.
“This program provides leadership training and allows students to work with other students on basic military knowledge, drills and inspections,” Bonner said. “It will allow advanced students enrichment opportunities to expand their leadership and mentoring.”
The U.S. Navy provides the funding source for the majority of the program so there is no additional staff cost or hiring and the Navy will cover the majority of costs such as uniforms and accessories, the cost of the instructors and class materials.
The District co-supports some of the funding for the NJROTC program with Pima Joint Technical Education District funds.
Bonner said the only fee to students will be an annual, fee of $26 for items not covered like fees for competitions or additional training gear. It’s typical for all their CTE programs.
Bonner said last year the program had 172 students. The district anticipates they will have 200 in the fall.
Students who complete the two-year cycle of NJROTC can enlist as an E-2 in the U.S. Army or Marine Corps, and those who complete the three-year cycle may enlist as an E-3 in the U.S. Air Force or Navy.
Along with joining the military at a higher pay level and rank, students who complete the program receive a physical education credit.
Since the program’s start at SUSD, seven students have gone on to attend service academies.
Students who went down non-military paths after high school have gone on to the Arizona State University Honors College, the University of Arizona’s nursing program, Texas A&M and other competitive college programs.
"I think this program serves an important role in public education because it gives students a chance to think about their careers after high school," he said. "This helps a student focus on what their aptitude and skills can be and could be post high school."
Those interested in learning more about the new courses can contact the NJROTC unit at 520-625-3502 extension 1538 or contact CDR Roberson at broberson@sahuarita.net.