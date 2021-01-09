Sahuarita Unified School District will extend fully remote learning until Jan. 31 due to COVID-19 concerns, and has canceled winter sports.
The district announced the decisions Friday, citing the high number of COVID-19 infections in the state and guidance from the Pima County Health Department.
SUSD is planning a phased return to hybrid learning starting on Feb. 1. They plan to bring grades K-5 back for hybrid classes Feb. 1, followed by middle school students on Feb. 8 and high students Feb. 21.
The decision to cancel winter sports after a a vote by the Arizona Interscholastic Association to cancel all high school winter sports in the state due to Arizona’s high rate of COVID-19.
The AIA made the decision Friday after previously deciding to delay the start of winter sports to Jan. 18.
Winter sports include boys and girls basketball, soccer and wrestling.
Sahuarita Unified School District is canceling the remainder of its winter sports practices and conditioning.
SUSD said spring sports training and conditioning will began when it's "allowable and when safe to do so."