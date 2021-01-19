Sahuarita Unified School District students began the spring semester remotely this month and while the district’s enrollment numbers are still down, they're flattening.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said Tuesday that they have 5,750 students enrolled for this semester compared to 5,778 at the end of last year.
“At the beginning, the slope of the curve was pretty steep for a district used to being positive and sometimes steeply positive,” he said. “In the last several weeks and months it’s flattened out. We’ve still not turned to positive yet but the slope of the decline has slowed a bit, which is encouraging.”
He said they are making progress, though it’s key for the district to bring their enrollment numbers back up next year.
SUSD saw a nine percent drop in enrollment in fall 2020, a decrease of about 600 students.
“It’s concerning and our goal is to hold this year and become neutral or at least even,” he said. “Six hundred is a pretty big hole but we are making progress and will foreseeably fill that gap.”
In December, attendance was also down among high-schoolers. The absentee rate at the time was 30 percent, or more than 500 students.
With all students learning remotely until Feb. 1 when a staggered return to in-person classes will begin, Valenzuela said attendance has vastly improved this semester.
“What happened last semester is because of quarantining, isolation and case management, and community spread was so high,” he said. “I’m fairly confident that under the virtual mode people are remotely checking in and attendance has significantly recovered. The challenge is always reaching out and solidifying check-ins because people are not right in front of you but the numbers have largely resumed.
Valenzuela said their enrollment decline coupled with the fact that hybrid and virtual classes receive five percent less in federal funding adds up to a loss of about $3.6 million.
The district received a stabilization grant of $2.7 million from the state to “backfill” lost budget capacity last year.
Valenzuela said though it’s still unfolding, the district anticipates receiving about $900,000 in the next round of stimulus funding.
“Again, the vision with the stimulus dollars is it’s just about enough to hold the budget harmless through the current year,” he said. “Looking ahead to next year the focus becomes budget planning and outreach to students and families who may have left due to the pandemic. When we return back to a more normal state we want to make sure people are aware of our schools, programs, and registration availability so that we can hopefully recover as many of those students and more.”
As long as the situation allows, SUSD is planning on bringing K-5 students back to campus for hybrid learning on Feb. 1, followed by middle-schoolers on Feb. 8 and high school students on Feb. 15.