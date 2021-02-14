The Sahuarita Unified School District is still experiencing an enrollment decline this semester, but it is continuing to slow.
In the most recent Governing Board meeting last week, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the district has 5,696 students, down 25 students from last month.
Enrollment declines have been a challenge for school districts across the county during the pandemic, including SUSD who saw a nine percent decline in enrollment last year.
Valenzuela previously said a number of the students SUSD lost last year had moved to homeschool.
He reported that in 2019 and 2020, there were 3,300 students officially enrolled in homeschool in the county. This year, there are 9,700.