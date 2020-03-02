Sahuarita Unified School District families may have a whole new routine to get used to this fall. The district is considering changing start and end times at every school.
Parents will be asked for input on the proposed changes at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, during a Community Conversation at the Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road.
If OK'd by the governing board, the start and end times for some schools could change by as much as 40 minutes.
Sahuarita Middle School students would be affected the most. They'd start 30 minutes earlier and get out 40 minutes earlier.
Unlike now, all of the students would receive six hours and 45 minutes of instruction time regardless of what school they attend, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said.
For example, Sopori Elementary School will gain 15 minutes of instructional time.
The district's schools currently start at two different times, but the district needs to go to three start times because of population growth, Valenzuela said.
The district can't add new buses or drivers and must stagger its start times to become more efficient, he said.
The district has grown 120 percent since 2005, and has about 6,500 students. Fifty-five percent of the district's students take the bus and 85 percent are eligible to do so, spokeswoman Amber Woods said.
Valenzuela said the proposed times were developed with input from principals and transportation staff. There was an attempt to look at them from all angles, including the impact on parents and extra curricular events. In the end, he said, he believes they've accommodated as many people as possible.
"I'll be the first to say we didn't find the perfect solution," he said.
On the plus side, under the proposed schedule, every school will have a designated bus, eliminating the need for elementary, middle and high school students sharing buses, Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner said.
Bonner predicted there would be fewer disciplinary issues, smaller bus loads and improved relationships between drivers and students.
The high schools would start 30 minutes later; Seattle study showed that just 34 minutes worth of extra sleep improved student performance, Valenzuela said.
Many of the district's part-time bus drivers will begin working 6.5 hours a day instead of 4.5, Woods said. When they add in extracurricular events and field trips, some would become eligible for benefits.
The impact on the district's fuel and maintenance costs are "negligible," she said.
District officials are still working to determine the exact cost of the additional salaries and benefits, Woods said Monday.