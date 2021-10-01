Sahuarita Unified School District held a community conversation on Wednesday to clarify COVID-19 procedures and a new on-site testing service slated to begin after fall break which lasts from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela made a presentation and also took questions from the audience in-person and online. Here are highlights.
Stabilizing numbers
Valenzuela said when school started in August, they saw a larger concentration of COVID-19 cases than now. He said a week or two after school began, the highest number of cases at one time was 30. It has since stabilized and been in the 10 to 15 range the last few weeks.
SUSD updates its COVID-19 dashboard daily. As of Wednesday, Valenzuela said they had about eight active cases in the 6,000-student district.
On-site testing
After students return from fall break, SUSD hopes to start its on-site testing program.
SUSD is working with the Pima County Health Department to have rapid tests available to test students when needed.
They are BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests that take about 20 minutes to yield results. Students would need parental permission and a signed consent form to be tested. Students who are 18 will need the consent form but can sign it themselves.
Valenzuela said students who have symptoms or were identified in contact tracing as being exposed to COVID-19 could take the test on campus. If a student tests negative and has no symptoms or feels well enough to go back to class, they can. Students who test negative but feel sick would go home but not be required to do a full quarantine, which is 10 days. Students who test positive have to follow the full quarantine procedure.
Parents can opt to get their child tested elsewhere as long as the test is administered by a medical provider; it cannot be an at-home test. If the student is negative and has no symptoms, they can return to class with proof of a negative test.
Valenzuela said parents will always receive a call prior to testing if their child needs it, even if the consent form is filled out. Students who do not have a consent form will have the option to still get a test if their parent fills out the form online.
The tests are funded by federal dollars and free to families. It is not a deep nasal test; a swab is swirled in each nostril a few times.
Absences
Valenzuela also clarified that students who are required to quarantine/isolate and are still completing their homework from home do not get marked as absent.
You can view a video of the Community Conversation at youtube.com/c/SahuaritaUnifiedSchoolDistrict30.