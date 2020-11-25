Sahuarita Unified School District canceled the remainder of its fall sports seasons and practices a day after a recommendation from Pima County.
The cancellation only affects football, the only fall sport that hadn't completed its season.
SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela met with other school superintendents in the county Tuesday morning to discuss the recommendation from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to cancel fall sports due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Valenzuela said given the clear reasoning in Huckelberry’s memo and the rising case numbers, the majority of county school leaders agreed that canceling was the right move.
“I felt gratitude in the process and that we were able to give the kids a chance to play,” he said.
Sahuarita High and Walden Grove played three games each over four weeks and had about that number left in the season. Each had a cancellation by the opposing team due to the virus.
The district informed families Tuesday through communication via each of their schools. Though they have not received much feedback this early on, Valenzuela was confident families would understand the need to cancel the remainder of the season.
“I anticipate that like this journey has been all along, there's usually an array of diversity on perspectives,” he said. “Generally, there’s a shared perspective that we’re being intentional and methodical and we’re making student-centered decisions that are balanced and sound.”
Huckelberry said the county has received a little pushback, but it’s to be expected. He said parents are understandably disappointed sporting events are canceled and that it's out of their hands.
Winter sports, including basketball, soccer and wrestling, were postponed by the Arizona Interscholastic Association to January. SUSD has begun practice for those sports as permitted, and Valenzuela said practices will continue under stricter modifications.
They will be doing pre-season conditioning in limited groups with modifications.
Cases
High school football in particular has had an up and down season across the state with athletes testing positive for COVID-19 or sometimes needing to quarantine because of cases around them.
SUSD implemented mandatory weekly testing for its football players at the end of October and the testing has yielded positive cases.
“We’ve had multiple cases that have originated from asymptomatic kids who turned up positive as part of our preventive testing protocol,” he said. “ I see it as having purposeful value that we were able to identify kids who might otherwise not have tested.”
Valenzuela said there has been an increase in cases overall that’s been spread out at different schools.
The district has been reporting positive cases in SUSD schools online ever since hybrid learning began in September.
As of Tuesday, the district has 15 active cases. The majority of those cases, nine, are at Walden Grove High School. Another four are from Sahuarita High School.
“We’ve worked really hard to minimize the likelihood of cases,” he said. “There's a significant amount of community spread and we know that there's the likelihood our school community will represent those numbers even with our best mitigation.”
Two cases from WGHS and one form SHS were potentially transmitted on school premises.
Valenzuela said by definition when an individual has spent 15 minutes or more within a six-foot radius of someone who is infected, they are considered a possible transmission case.
Other students have been quarantined as a result of proximity to those confirmed positive.
The majority of cases at SUSD have been determined through contact tracing to originate outside campus and Valenzuela said they follow the same procedures for both forms of transmission.
All together, 12 cases at SUSD have been resolved, meaning the person isolated for the set amount of days and was given the go-ahead to return to school.
The COVID-19 case reporting for SUSD is available at https://bit.ly/2UXK04r.