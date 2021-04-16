A Sahuarita Unified School bus had to be evacuated Friday morning after an engine problem sent smoke billowing into the air halfway through its route.
Five students and the driver evacuated.
SUSD spokeswoman Amber Woods said they suspect the turbo went out after the driver reported a significant drop in power. They are still investigating.
Another bus to transfer students to school. They arrived with plenty of time to get breakfast before class, she said.
The bus was towed to the bus lot so a mechanic could work on it.