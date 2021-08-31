The AzM2 student assessment test results were released earlier this month, and scores have dropped on a statewide level. The test measures third- through eighth-grade students’ abilities in English language arts and math.
Arizona’s English language arts scores dropped by 4% and math scores decreased by 11%.
Sahuarita Unified School District performed better than the state average in every category, though in some areas it was only by a point or two.
Half or more of the students at two SUSD schools — Copper View’s fourth-graders and Anza Trail’s sixth-graders — passed math with at least 50%. The majority of fourth- and fifth-grade students in the district passed English a rate of 50% or more.
Sopori Elementary School has held a ‘D’ score since the last time it was graded in the 2018-19 school year. The highest percentage of students passing at Sopori was 20% of third-graders in math. Only 4% of Sopori fifth-graders scored at least 50% in math.
SUSD pointed to several reasons for lower scores including the pandemic; no assessment in 2020; and that 2021 used a new test, which will change yet again next year.
Different tests
SUSD Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner said they looked at the district’s outperforming of the state as a highlight.
“I expect our schools to outperform the state and as a district I expect us to outperform the state, and in all cases we’ve done that except at the high school level,” he said. “So we will continue to work on that area, target that area. But for ELA and math, we are outperforming at the state level.”
Bonner said they have a number of things in place to improve student’s test scores and academic success.
Along with their adopted curriculum and curriculum maps, they are offering reteach/enrich opportunities, more detailed report cards for K-5, technology resources, extra tutoring and the power hour for high schools, which takes 30 minutes of lunch to tutor struggling students.
Scores drop
Scores for SUSD appear to have fallen since the last test in 2019, but Bonner said the two tests are different, and comparisons between the two data sets may not be accurate.
“The AzMERIT and AzM2 both focus on English language arts and math. Arizona switched the state test name from AzMERIT to AzM2, with AzM2 having a greater focus on state specific items,” he said. “Meaning, assessment questions are more focused/target grade level articulated content standards. The change took place spring 2020 (no testing due to COVID) and ended spring 2021.”
Bonner said in spring 2022, third- through eighth-grade students will take the Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA). It should use specific items used on the AzM2.
In 2022, 11th-graders will take the ACT, with an ACT practice test for ninth-graders. Bonner said he sees the move to the ACT as positive since students take it prior to their post secondary education.
Bonner noted that the AzM2 was optional but they still had an 85% participation rate.
Sopori School
Sopori Elementary School, which draws most students from Amado and Arivaca, has held a D letter grade since it was last graded, but Bonner said he’s confident the school has made progress.
“It’s an amazing school system and I believe in the work of the community, staff and principal,” he said. “State testing is just one snapshot and I feel through our efforts we will show growth and continued improvement and will no longer be D rated.”
School letter grades were placed on hold in 2020, so Sopori has had to wait for the chance to change its grade. Bonner said the Arizona Department of Education has still not created the new formula for school letter grades.
The school performed considerably lower than other SUSD schools in the AzM2 test. The lowest scores were in math, with 19% of third-graders, 7% of fourth-graders, and 5% of fifth-graders passing.
English arts scores were also some of the lowest in the SUSD, with 20% of third-graders, 8% of fourth-graders and 13% of fifth-graders passing.
Bonner said there are several factors at play when it comes to the scores including the smaller number of students and the number of special needs and English learner students at the school.
“We are working closely with the ADE on a school improvement plan,” he said. “We are looking at those sub groups to come up with targeted plans, tutoring after school and I must meet with ADE officials to share our progress. We are using a lot of metrics and individualized plans with each student.”
Bonner said they will be providing more tutoring and individualized help for students at Sopori, including those with different learning needs.
“We serve all students whether they are in special education or the gifted program, we will help every student succeed,” he said. “We will meet those individual needs and make appropriate accommodations to teach grade level standards.”
Sopori is on an Integrated Action Plan with the ADE explaining what they are doing to improve.
Wrightson Ridge was too new at the time of the last letter grade to give the school a grade.