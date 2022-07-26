Purchase Access

The Sahuarita Unified School District will be asking voters to allow the continuation of local Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and District Additional Assistance (DAA) overrides in November.

Both budget overrides are a continuation of previously approved and existing overrides, so there is no new additional tax increase. SUSD said it’s anticipated the overall school district tax rate will decrease in 2023, though that doesn't necessarily mean lower taxes.



