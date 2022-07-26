The Sahuarita Unified School District will be asking voters to allow the continuation of local Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and District Additional Assistance (DAA) overrides in November.
Both budget overrides are a continuation of previously approved and existing overrides, so there is no new additional tax increase. SUSD said it’s anticipated the overall school district tax rate will decrease in 2023, though that doesn't necessarily mean lower taxes.
The M&O override supports the funding of more 100 staff positions, as well as K-15 fine arts programs and other academic programs, according to SUSD. This override has been in place since 2004.
The 14% override is a $1.40 tax rate per $100 of net assessed valuation.
Per the state, districts must hold elections for M&O overrides every five years. SUSD has had an M&O override in place since 2004.
The DAA override targets specific capital needs like facility improvements, security, instructional technology, climate controlled school buses, fine arts and athletic equipment as well as class furniture and other needs.
It is a $0.25 tax rate per $100 of net assessed valuation. For more information, visit susd30.us.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone