Sahuarita Unified School District has been forced to cancel or reschedule 14 high school sporting events in January due to COVID-19 — eight at Sahuarita High School and six at Walden Grove High School.
And, they aren’t alone.
Schools across the state are seeing winter sports — basketball, soccer and wrestling — games canceled or shifted this month.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association, which oversees high school sports in the state, said there were just over 1,000 events canceled in the last week due to COVID-19.
Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky said a majority of those were at the “sub-varsity” levels.
“Schools tried to consolidate their rosters as best they could to make sure as many varsity games took place,” he said. “Schools are responsible for their own scheduling, so they would have to make up any missed games on their behalf.”
SHS Athletic Director Chip Stratton said the majority of their cancellations have been sub-varsity.
“If varsity teams need to fill spots due to COVID, they will draw from the lower levels,” he said.
Walden Grove’s Athletic Director Barry Cromer said it’s been at all levels of play for them.
“We are trying to keep varsity going because of state power points for all schools but we have had to move all types of games,” he said.
Though both athletic directors said the bulk of the cancellations have been because of COVID-19, Cromer added they have also had some injuries and weather that played a role.
“When we have kids out with illness, it isn't like we are able to replace them like we would at the professional levels,” he said.
The impacts of the cancellations and reschedules have been felt by the student athletes.
“It impacts transportation; it impacts state seeding; it impacts the students themselves,” Cromer said. “It is hard to practice a team game when you barely have enough players to field a team. Not having the backups around hurts with scrimmage and practice for our programs.”
Stratton said they have had to pack a lot of games into a short amount of time, something that has been stressful for players. Rescheduling has proved a challenge, too. Both high schools have been in situations where they did not have enough players to compete.
“We have had to reschedule varsity games for basketball, soccer and wrestling due to low numbers,” Stratton said.
The cancellations also affect recruitment for seniors who are eyeing college programs.
“Less games obviously means less time to be seen by colleges and less time for players to build their resumes to send to colleges,” Stratton said. “A lot of recruiting is done via the internet and social media outlets. Colleges like to see film on players and with less games there is less opportunity to get film on a player.”
Cromer said the positive is that colleges are understanding of the situation presented by COVID-19, so missing a game or two “doesn’t hurt as bad.”
“If we were to cancel the entire season, then that would be rough on seniors being recruited,” he said. “When we were hybrid and only playing a handful of games, that was rough for seniors. With the rules the NCAA adopted about allowing college seniors a chance to play one more year it has had a ripple effect for all recruits.”
“A year of eligibility was added, but the number of scholarships available did not, so there hasn't been a whole lot of money to go around.”
Stratton said it’s hard to compare this season to last year, but he’s noticed more rescheduling just to try to fit in games.
Cromer said the issue they are having now is it is becoming “extremely difficult” to find dates to play nearing the end of the season in early February.
Polansky said team sports, like basketball and soccer, are required to play a minimum of 10 power-ranked games to qualify for postseason.
“Most schools are already just about at that mark,” he said. “But there is still time for teams to reschedule some of these games before the postseason begins. Teams can play two or three games a week in these sports.”
He said the AIA is advising schools to be vigilant against the current COVID-19 variant.
“If schools are able to pause their activities and then come back to finish the season strong, then that’s what the association wants," he said.