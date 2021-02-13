With health metrics trending in the right direction, Sahuarita Unified School District is beginning to allow some high school sports fans back into games.
SUSD decided last week to allow two family members per athlete to attend home games for boys and girls soccer since games are outside and people can distance.
Currently, no spectators are allowed to watch basketball or wrestling, but the district hopes that will change soon.
Winter sports have resumed with numerous mitigation policies in place, including athletes wearing masks.
SUSD is also having all student athletes tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis for free through United Community Health Center. So far, there have been zero positive cases.