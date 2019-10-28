The Sahuarita Educational Enrichment Fund is sponsoring a basketball game between both high schools and Sahuarita Unified School District staff Thursday, Nov. 7.
Proceeds from the Power Pack Attack will benefit teacher mini-grants for classroom resources, special educational projects and other educational enrichment programs.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, seniors 65+ and active or retired military with ID. It will be $20 for a family of six or more.
Food trucks will be available at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6 p.m. at Sahuarita High School.
There will be a half-time tribute to the military.