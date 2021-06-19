The Green Valley News asked Green Valley Recreation CEO Scott Somers to share some thoughts about the recently tallied results from the organization’s membership-wide survey.
GVR contracted Virginia-based Zelos business consultant for help in developing a five-year strategic plan to replace its previous plan that expired in 2018. The company focuses on custom training, facilitation and coaching to help clients accomplish their mission. Currently, GVR’s mission is to provide recreational, social and leisure education opportunities that enhance the quality of life for its members.
There are 13,726 households in GVR and surveys were sent to 22,414 individual members. There was a 12.5 percent response rate. Read the survey at the GVR website. A member survey in 2018 had a 26 percent response rate.
1. Were you pleased with the response rate from the recent membership survey? Was it about what you expected, and do you think it’s representative?
The consultant hired to assist GVR with development of the strategic plan, including the member survey, was pleased with the response rate. I was too. The results are representative of those that responded. The survey is intended to be one input, along with focus groups, to help inform the Board of GVR strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges.
2. Were you surprised by some of the comments, and if so, can you cite a few, and why?
No surprises.
3. Given that a few member comments indicate individuals aren’t as aware of GVR’s current plans and projects as others, what is still of value from the results?
Broad overarching themes from the survey results provided high level insight into member perspective in addition to demonstrating how GVR can do a better job at communicating goals, priorities, project progress, etc.
4. Among the more major concerns listed, do you share them? Some? Most?
Improved communication, decrease bickering and partisanship, greater focus on mission and vision. Yes, I share these concerns and am working to improve and mitigate where I’m able.
5. A longtime concern that crops up frequently is members aging out and wanting to quit paying dues. MAP is an option to help with that contractual obligation, but what if a member household doesn’t financially qualify?
This is a long standing issue as you mentioned. GVR staff work with members who are in need of assistance in terms of applying for MAP. I suspect this item will continue to be discussed amongst the policy makers to identify potential solutions.
6. Is there anything under consideration to allow those who no longer engage with GVR offerings, but whom are still in good standing, to have a dues cap under certain circumstances?
Please see number 5.
Overall, the strategic planning process should help to provide guidance to the board and staff on how best to tackle and prioritize projects and challenges. Beyond that, I don’t have additional information to add at this time.