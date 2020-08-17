Let’s just call this payback.
Thirty-five years ago this month, Keith Gingerich surprised his mom and dad by making an early entrance into the world. He was declared the first baby ever born in Green Valley.
Who knows for sure; Green Valley was only about 20 years old then and nobody’s argued for the title.
What we do know is that giving birth in a retirement community wasn’t the plan.
Now, Tracie and Steve Gingerich are surprising Keith with the early birthday gift of telling his story to the local paper.
It’s not the first time, but Tracie says she doesn’t remember much of anything from the Green Valley News interview published in 1985 under the headline “Local clinic delivers impatient baby.”
How it played out
Tracie Gingerich was 23 and living in Amado back then. She had a toddler at home and was looking forward to baby No. 2, due Sept. 17.
She spent the early morning of Aug. 31 watching TV and really wasn’t feeling much of anything, she says. Then she did, and decided, “Hmmm, I think maybe we ought to go,” she said.
The newspaper article — with no byline — put it a bit more dramatically: “Let’s boogie!” she yelled to Steve. They dropped daughter Staci at her grandparents and headed north to University Medical Center in Tucson.
They didn’t even get close.
Tracie ordered Steve to pull off I-19 at Esperanza and they headed for St. Mary’s-Sonora Emergency Clinic in what is now a dental office behind Arizona Family Restaurant.
Things moved very quickly. Staff called the fire department and fetched Dr. John Diaz. Diaz, in turn, grabbed a phone, Tracie says, apparently to call a colleague for advice.
“I don’t think he’d ever delivered a baby,” she said.
It wasn’t long before Keith, all 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces of him, made his entrance, likely dropping the median age of Green Valley by a decade.
Rural/Metro firefighters arrived in time to see the main event but too late to be of much help.
Tracie and Keith were loaded into an ambulance to resume the trip to Tucson. In all, they spent less than a half-hour at the clinic.
Quick update
So, what’s Keith been doing for 35 years? You’d have caught part of it if you’d been reading the paper over the years.
When he was 7, his photo was in print as part of a Columbus Day 500th anniversary celebration at Sopori School.
Years later, he made the paper again, displaying his 1931 built-from-the-ground-up Ford at a local car show.
A bit more on him — he’s a fourth-generation Arizonan and a third-generation elevator mechanic. He’s also quite a drummer.
In 2004, he won the Sahuarita High School talent show, and was named best drummer in Tucson Battle of the Bands in 2006, where his band finished third.
Mom says he started in music when he was 7 and “was just a natural, he’s a musician on every instrument.”
He also likes NASCAR, and was a scoring official at Tucson Speedway Park for a time.
Over the years, Keith has also enjoyed telling his how-I-popped-out story, especially when people give that puzzled look as they try to marry the words “baby” and “Green Valley.”
Not the last
Nobody’s disputing Keith’s the first Green Valley baby — it’s even on his birth certificate — but he sure wasn’t the last.
Kelly Adams, CEO at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, said they’ve had about five births since the hospital opened in 2015.
Keith also wasn’t the last to arrive in his family. He has a younger brother, Kevin, who was much more compliant, waiting to reach a real-life hospital for his big day.
Tracie, who still lives in Amado with Steve, says Kevin’s arrival wasn’t even a close call. Unlike Keith, where she felt nothing until minutes before giving birth, “The third one was definitely hard labor.”