The Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to begin the process of redrawing its five districts next week, but what exactly those changes might look like is still up for debate.
Green Valley and Sahuarita could see changes; Sahuarita is currently represented by three of the five supervisors.
Statutorily, redistricting happens every 10 years to accommodate demographic changes revealed by the latest U.S. Census. The deadline is usually Dec. 31, but with pandemic-related delays from the U.S. Census Bureau, the state Legislature has given counties until July 1 to finalize lines, which will be in effect for the 2024 election cycle. All five supervisors will be up for re-election that year.
Population changes
District 5 (Adelita Grijalva), which primarily encompases downtown Tucson, was the only district in the county to lose population over the past decade. According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, the area has lost a little over one percent of its population – about 2,500 people – since 2010.
In contrast, Steve Christy's District 4, which includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita, experienced the largest population growth, up by nearly 26,000 people – about 13 percent – according to U.S. Census data.
District 1 (Rex Scott) largely north of Tucson saw the second-largest growth over the past 10 years, growing by about 12 percent or nearly 23,000 people, followed by District 3 (Sharon Bronson), which saw almost six percent growth, gaining about 11,000 people. District 2 (most of Sahuarita; Matt Heinz) gained about 6,000 more people or about three percent population growth since 2010.
Overall, the highest-populated area, District 4, currently has about 16 percent more people than the lowest-populated area, District 5, a difference of about 30,000 people.
District lines are required to be redrawn to keep the population in each district within 10 percent of each other, which means no more than about a 20,000-person difference between the highest and lowest populated districts in Pima County.
Some options
In a memo to board members, county administrators offered two snapshots of how to satisfy redistricting requirements, which in addition to balancing population changes must also comply with the Voting Rights Act by providing minority voters with the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.
The Option 1 map shows an example of the least amount of change necessary to meet the legal requirements, moving only one voter precinct out of District 4 (Christy) and into District 5 (Grijalva), which balances the population difference to about 9.5 percent between the highest and lowest districts in the county.
The Option 2 map balances the population to within five percent by placing a majority of Sahuarita under one roof in District 2 (Heinz). The western portion of town across the I-19 would remain in District 3.
But Nicole Fyffe and Diana Durazo, who will be managing the redistricting effort with the county administrator's office, said the options are simply examples. Everything is on the table.
“Some of our board members are new to redistricting, so this was more a way for them to understand the mechanics of the process...how you’re sort of moving these voter precincts, which become the building blocks, in and out of other districts,” Fyffe said.
Unlike the state legislative and congressional redistricting requirements, Arizona counties are not required to start from a blank slate, and can choose to maintain the integrity of existing districts.
In her experience with previous redistricting in Pima County, Fyffe said committees usually do recommend changes based on the existing maps, but said it’ll ultimately be up to the Board of Supervisors to determine how the process will move forward this year.
“They could elect to choose one of the two options, or they could give staff a specific direction and ask us to come back with a number of maps. We could take it up with them directly and have a back-and-forth or they can select a committee...it can really be done in a number of different ways,” Fyffe said.
“Overall though, some districts need to gain some population through this and District 4 needs to lose some population, and we can do that in a few different areas.”
What’s next
County administration has recommended the Board of Supervisors move ahead by creating a Redistricting Advisory Committee, with each supervisor appointing a representative by Jan. 18.
The committee would likely hold a series of meetings and public hearings in each of the five districts and collaboratively develop a map or maps with input from stakeholders and community members. Their work would likely wrap-up in spring, allowing the Board of Supervisors to hold public hearings and adopt a proposed map ahead of the July 1 deadline.
Whether the board chooses to create a committee or not, Fyffe and Durazo said a robust public process is ahead, with ample opportunity for community input – it just may look a little different than the last time around.
“We’re still dealing with the current issues of the pandemic, and thinking about how those public hearings will play out, especially when last time we were able to hold full public, in-person meetings and such,” Durazo said.
“But lucky for us, we’ve been doing this a while, we’ve had time to figure out the technologies available and figure out which ones work best and make sure we afford an opportunity for all folks out there.”