Green Valley Justice Court could receive an additional $60,500 in its upcoming budget after seeing a 45% workload increase since January.
The increase came after the court absorbed part of the now-dissolved Justice Precinct 5. The change was part of the county trimming its justice precincts from 10 to nine and added about 31,000 people to Green Valley's Precinct 7.
Green Valley's Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll asked supervisors to approve the supplemental funding during the meeting's call to the audience. County Administrator Jan Lesher asked supervisors for direction on his request during the tentative budget discussion later in the meeting.
Board chair Adelita Grijalva asked the board if there were any objections to the additional funding for the GV Justice Court; no one objected.
Carroll told the Green Valley News that the $60,500 was a conservative estimate to keep the court going until they present their budget next year.
"We saved them a constable. We saved them the price of a justice of the peace," Carroll said.
The board approved, 3-2, the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, with supervisors Steve Christy and Sharon Bronson opposed. The tentative budget's approval set the final budget's expenditure cap at $1.76 billion. The final budget will receive a hearing and approval before the end of the current fiscal year June 30.
The county also slated a 7.19% tax rate increase to the primary property tax, 4.37% to the Pima County Free Library District and 4.6% for the Regional Flood Control District tax rates.
During the tentative budget discussion, Christy motioned for a change to table the county's wage and compensation study and the recommended salary and benefit increases for at least one year. The tentative budget has $14 million for the potential increases.
Bronson seconded and supported the motion, but it failed, 3-2.
County supervisors also touched on several other topics ranging from resolutions on mining bills in Congress to impacts following the end of Title 42 in immigration policy and potential funding increases to the county's road repair program.
Asylum seekers
Lesher said the county has participated in daily calls with federal immigration authorities for updates on continued asylum-seeker conditions. She said Tucson- and Phoenix-area shelters received about 1,600 people Friday — the first day after Title 42 ended — and about 1,400 daily since.
During the discussion, Christy raised concerns about a lack of transparency in the process.
"On the first notification of the update status reports that we've been having from the communications department, it states here, 'Please do not forward to media or agencies not part of the regional response. A separate channel for release of information to the media and the public is being established,'" Christy told supervisors and staff.
Christy questioned why supervisors couldn't forward the information to the media and why the media wasn't part of the regional response. He also asked if the separate channel differs from what the supervisors received. Christy asked Lesher if the county could add the information to its website through a link.
Lesher said about 75 people attend the daily briefing call, with attendees ranging from Arizona's congressional delegation to county supervisors, staff and supervisors from other counties.
"And it does have media on those calls," she told Christy.
But a county spokesman later told the Green Valley News the briefing is for local, state and federal elected officials and their staff to stay current on day-to-day operations, and media are not on the call.
Road repairs
Christy recommended the county pursue a hybrid among two of five possible scenarios to increase funding for the county's road repair program.
The scenarios Christy supported would have cut $15.2 million in funding from General Fund spending in the FY 2023-24 budget, including sending $1.2 million in Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation fee schedule revenue from a special fund back to the General Fund. Christy's proposed hybrid scenario would have also reduced county department base budgets by 1.5% and imposed an additional four-month hiring freeze.
The motion failed, 3-2, with Bronson seconding and supporting the motion.