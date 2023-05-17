Ray Carroll

Green Valley Justice Court Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll asked county supervisors to add $60,500 to his upcoming budget to help address a 45% workload increase since January.

Green Valley Justice Court could receive an additional $60,500 in its upcoming budget after seeing a 45% workload increase since January.

The increase came after the court absorbed part of the now-dissolved Justice Precinct 5. The change was part of the county trimming its justice precincts from 10 to nine and added about 31,000 people to Green Valley's Precinct 7.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?