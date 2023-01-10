Grijalva and Scott.png

Supervisor Adelita Grijalva will take over as chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors for the new year. Supervisor Rex Scott was elected to serve as the board's vice chair. 

Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva will take the gavel at the next Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting, succeeding Chair Sharon Bronson as the head of the board for 2023.

Grijalva, whose District 5 covers much of Tucson, received a vote of support from all three of her Democratic colleagues during Tuesday's meeting. Grijalva was first elected to the board in 2020, and was previously elected vice chair.



