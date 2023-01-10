Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva will take the gavel at the next Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting, succeeding Chair Sharon Bronson as the head of the board for 2023.
Grijalva, whose District 5 covers much of Tucson, received a vote of support from all three of her Democratic colleagues during Tuesday's meeting. Grijalva was first elected to the board in 2020, and was previously elected vice chair.
She recently left her leadership position on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board, where she served for 20 years.
Supervisor Steve Christy, the lone Republican on the board, was the only dissenting vote Tuesday, instead moving to keep Bronson in the top spot. That motion failed after supervisors Rex Scott, Matt Heinz and Grijalva voted it down.
Bronson was first elected to the board in 1996 and was the first woman elected chair of the Board of Supervisors. She’s held the position periodically in the past, with a four-year stint from 2014-18, and has been the chair since 2021.
“I wanted to thank you very much for your leadership on the board over the past two years,” Supervisor Rex Scott told Bronson following the vote.
“I made the motion last January for you to continue in this position, not only because three of the remaining four supervisors were just finishing their first year as supervisor, but also we had had just a few months before the very sad and grievous accident that disabled Mr. (Chuck) Huckelberry, our longtime county administrator,” Scott said.
“I think it sent the best message of continuity and stability to county employees and more importantly to the community that we continue board leadership as we did…and I want to thank you for providing that stability and consistency and for leading us with both fairness and integrity.”
Board members unanimously elected Scott vice chair for the coming year, and agreed not to elect an acting chair – a position that has been vacant since Supervisor Richard Elías’ death in office in 2020.
At their first regular meeting after Jan. 1 each year, the Board of Supervisors nominates and elects from its membership a chair and vice chair who serve in those positions until the election of their successors.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
