The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for county employees in a 4-1 vote, with only District 2 Supervisor Matt Heinz voting in favor. They also rejected requiring masks in schools.
The board did reinstate previously relaxed mask and social distancing requirements in Pima County buildings, and will now require the public to be masked in county buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
“One of the things I think minimally should change is some of the protocols in our county facilities, regarding masks and regarding social distancing,” District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said.
“But while this (vaccine) is still in emergency use, it makes this a little more difficult for me personally to dictate that someone else take it,” she said.
“I will vote no on any mandate that requires Pima County employees be vaccinated before anyone else,” District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy said before voting against the measure. “It is a direct conflict of an individual’s right to choose or not to choose a medical procedure.”
In a separate 3-2 vote, the board rejected re-declaring a state of emergency in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pima County, with supervisors Sharon Bronson, Rex Scott and Christy voting against the measure.
In practice, re-declaring a state of emergency would allow the board chair to rule by proclamation, said Scott, and would send a mixed message.
“By putting (the emergency declaration) back in place, we’re going to be further alienating the vaccine-hesitant or vaccine-resistant who need to be hearing from trusted people in their lives – their doctors, their pharmacists, their family members – that it’s important to be vaccinated,” he said.
“I don’t think putting this proclamation back into place, which only has one practical effect, is the right message. The right message is get vaccinated so you do not die. Get vaccinated so you do not infect other people around you,” he said.
A motion made by District 2 Supervisor Matt Heinz to mandate the use of face coverings in K-12 schools in Pima County failed, 3-2, with only Heinz and Grijalva in support.
A potential mandate that would require COVID-19 vaccines for all healthcare workers in Pima County, licensed by the State of Arizona, will be continued at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 16, after questions were raised about the legality of mandating private industries requiring shots of employees.
The board will also reconsider its stance on in-person meetings, which were scheduled to begin next week, during Monday’s meeting, which will now be held virtually.
In light of high COVID-19 transmission levels in Pima County according to the latest data from the CDC, Bronson said meeting in-person again would be “premature.”
The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be broadcast live on Pima County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pimacountyarizona.