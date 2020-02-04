The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected the 2018 Operation Stonegarden funding on Tuesday in a 3-2 vote along party lines and left the grant's future in question.
The board approved the 2018 funding in May after Supervisor Sharon Bronson, whose District 3 includes parts of Green Valley, broke away from fellow Democrats, Chairman Richard Elías and Supervisor Ramón Valadez, to vote for accepting Stonegarden.
However, the Department of Homeland Security rejected a $200,000 humanitarian aid component that was part of the county's application and a condition to accepting the grant. That prompted Steve Christy, the District 4 Republican who represents most of Green Valley, to put the grant back on the agenda for Tuesday.
This time around, Bronson reversed course, siding with Elías and Valadez and rejecting the grant.
"I will not be supporting this motion," Bronson said. "Again, we are not getting full cost reimbursement for our taxpayers. As Supervisor Christy rightly pointed out, humanitarian aid is a federal responsibility, so is border protection, frankly."
The hearing drew a crowd and more than an hour was spent on call to the audience. Most of the speakers opposed Stonegarden, and a few directed their comments directly to Bronson.
During the hearing, Bronson initially showed support for accepting the grant provided additional conditions were attached.
Among her conditions were indirect expense reimbursement and no overtime expenses.
She also wanted the Board to call on Congress to overhaul the grant for more transparency and accountability. In addition, she'd like the federal government to pay straight-time instead of overtime as part of the grant.
Bronson took issue with the Department of Homeland Security for refusing the county's humanitarian aid component, which was allowed under federal guidelines.
The board needed to re-approve the grant without the humanitarian aid component to accept the funding.
Christy said he couldn't accept Bronson's amendments to his motion, especially those asking for legislative action.
"That would take years to conduct to a satisfactory level that my colleague, Supervisor Bronson, is asking for," he said. "In the meantime, the opportunity and window to accept the Stonegarden grants will have closed. You can only be asked so many times, and then reject it so many times, before you're stopped ever being asked again."
In an emailed statement released after the meeting, Miller said, "I am not sure why Supervisor Christy did not accept Supervisor Bronson's friendly amendments. I would have accepted them."
Stonegarden's future might be in jeopardy in Pima County as the grant, which promotes cooperation between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement agencies, draws more public attention.
The Tucson Police Department announced last month that they would no longer accept Stonegarden, and Tuesday's rejection by the board is the second time Pima County said no to the federal money.
After the meeting, Sheriff Mark Napier said he was disappointed in the board's decision and Stonegarden is fundamentally crucial to addressing international crime threats.
Napier said he questions what the future of Stonegarden will be in Pima County.
The Sheriff's Department has already submitted its Stonegarden application for 2019, but Napier doesn't see why the board would approve that after Tuesday's rejection. As for 2020's application, Naper said he isn't sure if it would go anywhere.
"I don't know that our federal partners would entertain any more grant requests from us because this has been going on for two years now," he said. "So, I don't see it being very likely we would be pursuing Stonegarden in the future. I wouldn't say never, but this vote makes that much, much more difficult."