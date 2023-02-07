In a 3-2 decision Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted against updates to its policies that would have required all new items be “reviewed by legal counsel” prior to placement on the agenda or addendum.
Board Chair Adelita Grijalva had previously suggested the updates in order to increase “consistency and transparency” in the board’s meeting procedures, and said Tuesday that her recommendations were intended to make it more clear to the public what topics would be discussed at meetings.
“I do think that there have been some situations…that we didn’t have enough documentation to really comply with transparency in that, people in the community couldn’t just click on the item and know what we’re discussing,” Grijalva told board members.
“In those cases, I do think that there needs to be a process by which we could go back to those departments and say, ‘Can you add additional information to this item?’”
Grijalva said there is a process in place for other Pima County departments to submit additional or follow-up information for agenda items, but those same procedures are not necessarily in place for board members or county administration.
Several members of the public spoke during the call to the audience portion of the meeting to voice objections to the policy, citing concerns that a review by legal counsel would suppress free speech and constituent voices.
“I’m really sort of surprised by the reaction that it’s a freedom of speech issue, or that it is a concern that way, because really all it is in ensuring that every community member can look at an agenda, and look at what this board is going to talk about,” Grijalva said.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson, who joined supervisors Steve Christy and Rex Scott in rejecting the policy, said the recommendations were “a solution in search of a problem.”
“I don’t see any need to change, and I think not allowing a board member to put an item on the agenda, where you want backup material…it curtails our freedom of speech,” Bronson said.
The Pima County Attorney’s Office currently reviews particular contracts and items that require a legal review ahead of placement on the board’s agenda, but there is no requirement for all items to undergo a legal review.
Sam Brown, chief civil deputy for PCAO, confirmed to board members that he would intervene, as needed, in any event where the board sought to take action that was not property agendized.
