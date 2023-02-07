In a 3-2 decision Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted against updates to its policies that would have required all new items be “reviewed by legal counsel” prior to placement on the agenda or addendum.

Board Chair Adelita Grijalva had previously suggested the updates in order to increase “consistency and transparency” in the board’s meeting procedures, and said Tuesday that her recommendations were intended to make it more clear to the public what topics would be discussed at meetings.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?