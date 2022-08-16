Purchase Access

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Monday to adopt property tax levies for the county and all other jurisdictions within the county – the final step in the state-mandated process for adoption of the county budget.

The levy represents the amount of tax revenue that will be generated by the tax rates previously approved by the board, which for the 2023 fiscal year will be $5.1036 – a little over $0.13 less than the tax rate established last year.



