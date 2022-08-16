The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Monday to adopt property tax levies for the county and all other jurisdictions within the county – the final step in the state-mandated process for adoption of the county budget.
The levy represents the amount of tax revenue that will be generated by the tax rates previously approved by the board, which for the 2023 fiscal year will be $5.1036 – a little over $0.13 less than the tax rate established last year.
Pima County imposes a primary tax rate and three secondary property taxes. The County levies for the 2022-23 fiscal year are $392.78 million for the primary, or general fund; $29.63 million for the Flood Control District; $55.25 million for the Library District; and $32.42 million for the debt service, or bonds.
The state also requires a county-imposed Fire District Assistance property tax, which will levy $3.89 million in FY 2023. With the Fire District tax, the total tax levy to be collected by the county in the fiscal year that began July 1 will be $513.99 million.
Tax levies are added to other funds that the county collects or receives, including grants, fees, fines, and state shared revenues, to collectively fund the total $1.9 billion in expenses for the adopted county budget this fiscal year.
