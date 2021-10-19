All Pima County employees serving “vulnerable populations” must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 1, according to a vaccine mandate approved by the Board of Supervisors in a 4-1 vote Tuesday.
In an Oct. 19 memo, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the policy includes county healthcare workers, employees who work in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex or the Juvenile Detention Center, and employees working with vulnerable children or elders. A detailed list of all impacted county workers is expected in coming days.
“We have other job classifications that work in those particular (detention) facilities who can also expose the vulnerable populations held there – cooks, janitors, that sort of thing, so it will be very specific,” Huckelberry told board members Tuesday.
Those employees not fully vaccinated by the January deadline will face disciplinary action “up to and including termination of employment,” according to the policy.
In addition to maintaining vaccine incentives and disincentives adopted by the board earlier this year, the new policy also now disallows outside employment and off-duty employment for all unvaccinated employees.
Huckelberry said the policy’s January deadline was chosen to allow “current litigation to play itself out,” as the Arizona Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments related to vaccine mandates in school districts next month. Depending on the outcome, could revisit its vaccine mandate at a later date.
‘Vulnerable populations’
Supervisor Rex Scott, who previously opposed vaccine mandates that called for termination of unvaccianted employees, said the term “vulnerable populations” changed his mind.
“I think we have a duty to protect people who fall into those categories to all the extents that are practicable, and when that option was presented to us, it caused me to think very deeply about what it means to be a member of one of those vulnerable populations, and I feel it’s our duty to protect those people who are essentially defenseless,” Scott said.
Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said the phrase also gave her pause when thinking about the application of the policy.
“I’m just really curious to see how that process goes because we really don’t know who’s immunocompromised...people don’t have to reveal their medical history in order to receive our services.”
Grijalva agreed, however, that more action from the board was necessary.
“We’re at a point where the pendulum has moved as much as it’s going to with what we’ve done. I do think there is more we have to do...we just have to keep our community as safe as possible,” she said.
The lone opposing vote, Supervisor Steve Christy pointed to the absence of vaccine mandates in the City of Phoenix and Maricopa County, offering a substitute motion that no mandates be put in place for employees in Pima County, though the motion failed for lack of a second.
“I am just very concerned, and I think we’re going down a very tricky path,” Christy said.
Ahead of the board’s vote on the mandate, Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia emphasized that the importance of vaccinating county employees against COVID-19 was to protect them from the more serious consequences of COVID infections, including hospitalizations and death from the virus.
“It is not a perfect shield, however, in general, and as a population for our 7,000 or so employees, the risk of infection for themselves individually is substantially reduced,” Garcia said.
“That’s important because then they do not present a risk to their coworkers, to their families, but perhaps most importantly to members of the public who are coming to our counters for our services,” he said.
According to county data, about 79 percent of Pima County employees were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 10.
Since January 2020, the county has seen over 1,000 employee COVID-19 infections, and has spent close to $3.4 million on COVID-related health insurance claims – about $1.5 million of which was paid on in-patient hospitalizations.