Pima County Supervisors tightened coronavirus regulations during an emergency meeting Friday to include mandatory masks in public, civil fines and $1,000 deposits for large events.
All but one of six questions passed on 3-2 party-line votes, with Democrats on the winning end. They take effect immediately.
The board voted to:
•Change the county's current mask rules from voluntary to mandatory. Under the old mandate, businesses "may refuse" customers without masks. The new mandate changes that to "must refuse."
•Establish civil fines to enforce the mask mandate. County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the penalties would be similar to citations and run $50 for individuals and $500 for businesses failing to comply.
•Approve a $1,000 deposit for events with 50 or more people. The county would hold the deposit while inspectors ensure organizers follow safety guidelines, as required by the state. The county would keep the deposit should organizers fail to follow guidelines.
•Revoke the license or permit of a business with a second violation of safety protocols. Included in this vote was the removal of the county's so-called online "Wall of Shame" for businesses that failed to comply.
•Endorse a Public Health Advisory that recommends people shelter in place and businesses to disclose positive cases among employees to the county. Huckelberry told supervisors that instances of infection hot spots among industries until now have come through contact tracing. The new policy would allow the county to respond more quickly to outbreaks. He said if self-reporting is ignored, he would recommend enforcement.
Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Andrew Flagg said the county has the authority to compel businesses to disclose positive employee cases through infectious disease statutes.
Huckelberry said after the meeting that Pima County would go through the legal hoops required to enforce the measure.
"There's very broad statutory authority for the public health agency to enforce its regulations or its advisories," he said. "The main message out of this meeting is that previously most of the things we had had no penalties associated with them. They were all fairly innocuous. And now, there's been teeth added to the regulations."
•Review the county's vaccination strategy. Republican Steve Christy voted in favor along with Democrats Ramon Valadez, Sharon Bronson and Betty Villegas. Republican Ally Miller voted against all six questions.
Huckelberry also recommended that a voluntary curfew imposed by the county Nov. 23 will remain in effect. However, he said the county would look at the data from Tucson and its mandatory curfew, which began Friday night, to see how well it works. Both curfews run 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
"I think it was mentioned that for the first three days of December, we had 2,023 infections," Huckelberry said at the opening of the meeting. "Today, we had 816. And so that adds up to almost 2,900. In the first three months of March, April and May, we had less than 2,100."
Vaccines and fines
During a post-meeting press conference, County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the county would receive enough of the two-shot doses for 50,000 people by the end of December.
The county is prioritizing medical personnel for the first wave of doses. Cullen said there are more than 60,000 healthcare workers in the county.
Before the meeting, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said he was concerned about county overreach in some of Huckelberry's recommendations.
"I still think they're commingling what they want to do under the health code using their policing powers," he said. "The question is, can they do that by resolution?"
Murphy said he would meet with Sahuarita Town Attorney Dan Hochuli and make a decision.
“I think we’re going to probably end up in a similar place that we were over masks,” he said, a reference to Sahuarita rejecting earlier county mandates.
Murphy also said fines "have to be done by ordinance with a public hearing. There’s a whole process on how to do that that is separate from the health code."
Murphy said he is "not anti-mask," but is concerned that the county is making decisions that should be left to the Town Council.
“Why be incorporated if the county can do whatever they want and because they say it, it automatically becomes true or legal," he said. "What next, will they be setting our speed limits?"
During the meeting, Christy asked about the implications if local law enforcement within a jurisdiction such as Sahuarita chose not to enforce the mandate.
Flagg said the mandate applies to incorporated areas and the county Health Department is the regulating authority over the entire county. However, he said the county couldn't mandate a local law enforcement agency like the Sahuarita Police Department to issue the citations.
After the meeting, Huckelberry said, should Sahuarita choose not to enforce the mandate, it could lead to consumers opting out of shopping in the area. Unincorporated Green Valley would be directly subject to the county's mandate.