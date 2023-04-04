The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved rescinding a three-month ban on a woman from attending meetings that was issued after comments she made during call to the public Feb. 21.
Supervisor Rex Scott amended Supervisor Steve Christy's original motion to remove and retract the ban aimed at Shirley Requard. Scott's amendment called for letting Requard begin attending meetings April 18, and for the Pima County Attorney's office to respond to a legal opinion Christy obtained from Munger, Chadwick & Denker that called the ban "unlawful."
On Feb. 21, Requard called for a sex crime investigation into Supervisor Matt Heinz, whose District 2 includes most of Sahuarita, and repeatedly called him a "pedophile." Her baseless accusation came after a young man wearing a bathing suit appeared in the background as Heinz connect to a board meeting Jan. 10 via Zoom.
Christy had been calling for the removal of Requard's ban, imposed by Chair Adelita Grijalva. Supervisor Sharon Bronson supported Christy's call, with both asserting the ban violated Requard's First Amendment rights.
The county's Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Samuel Brown sent an undated letter to Requard, informing her that the three-month ban from future meetings was "effective immediately and ending June 1, 2023."
The letter cited similar calls to the public incidents from Jan. 24 and Feb. 7 in addition to Feb. 21 that violated the board's policies against "making personal...or slanderous remarks."
Since receiving the letter, Requard has taken a seat in the lobby outside the boardroom where the supervisors meet. The county provides a live broadcast in the lobby area.
Scott said Requard's "pedophile" comments violated the board's rules and trivialized the experience of victims. But he added that Christy's outside legal opinion and its appearance on two board agendas required action, making them matters of public record.
"And I also feel that it's time to move on from this issue because it is distracting us and deterring us from taking on the substantive issues that the people of Pima County expect us to take on," Scott told fellow supervisors.
Christy opened the board's discussion on the item by asking county staff and supervisors how many residents had been barred from a Board of Supervisors meeting in the past.
Bronson responded that she had no knowledge of it happening since she arrived in 1997.
Scott asked Christy if he only went to Munger, Chadwick & Denker seeking a legal opinion and if it was pro bono.
"At this point, I just went to this law firm," Christy responded.
He added his concern was the county's monetary liability in the matter. He also said his concern was for Requard.
Christy added that the law firm he selected was willing to proceed and that he needed an opinion in a timely manner to get it on the agenda. Christy said his office would pay for the legal opinion.
"Which, ultimately, the taxpayers will be paying," he said.
