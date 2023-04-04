Board of Supervisors

The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to end the ban on Shirley Requard from its meetings beginning April 18. 

The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved rescinding a three-month ban on a woman from attending meetings that was issued after comments she made during call to the public Feb. 21.

Supervisor Rex Scott amended Supervisor Steve Christy's original motion to remove and retract the ban aimed at Shirley Requard. Scott's amendment called for letting Requard begin attending meetings April 18, and for the Pima County Attorney's office to respond to a legal opinion Christy obtained from Munger, Chadwick & Denker that called the ban "unlawful."



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?