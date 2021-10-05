The Pima County Board of Supervisors inched closer to a vaccine mandate for all county employees on Tuesday, but stopped short of making any sweeping changes to current COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
In a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Steve Christy opposing, the board directed county administration to develop a “workable COVID-19 vaccine mandate” that would ensure all county employees without approved exemptions be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30.
The policy, which will be reviewed and voted on at the board’s next meeting, will also outline consequences for employee non-compliance, which could include re-assignment to a non-public facing position, weekly or bi-weekly testing requirements, suspension without pay or termination.
Supervisors Rex Scott and Board Chair Sharon Bronson, however, expressed concerns about the potential ramifications for unvaccinated employees.
A policy that includes suspension or termination or one that puts the cost of routine COVID-19 testing solely on the unvaccinated individual, Scott said, would not get his vote.
“I think when it comes to incentives and disincentives, we need to walk a very fine line in terms of the things that are warranted and the things that are just overly punitive,” he said, citing results from an earlier survey of unvaccianted county employees.
“The best likelihood of them getting vaccinated is if somebody who they trust and respect in their life gets them to take that step. So there are certain incentives and disincentives that I’m going to be supportive of, but denying employees a raise does not fall under that category...and neither does suspensions or terminations,” he said.
‘Increase the carrot’
The board’s discussion of a vaccine mandate came after an earlier vote on whether to withhold a five percent salary increase from unvaccinated county employees.
The recommendation from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry stemmed from conversations with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who expressed concerns about how low vaccination uptake among corrections officers contributed to a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the Adult Detention facility.
On Sept. 17, about a week after an inmate at the Pima County Jail died after being hospitalized with COVID, Nanos said coronavirus cases among inmates and corrections officers at the jail increased by 500 percent. As of Tuesday, Nanos said about 40 inmates were positive for COVID-19.
“I don’t have an answer for you other than it’s my employees who are bringing that in,” Nanos said during Tuesday’s board meeting.
“Everybody in that jail cell is locked off, is safe, is cleared of COVID. The only introduction to that pod from outside in the open world is the corrections officer.”
About 55 percent of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department remains unvaccinated, Nanos said, estimating that number to be as high as 80 percent at the detention facility.
Nanos supported the move to “increase the carrot, rather than the stick” to encourage more of his corrections officers to get the shot, but the motion to withhold the raise from county employees until they are vaccinated ultimately failed.
In a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Matt Heinz opposed, the board approved a five percent salary increase for eligible county employees, effective Oct. 10. Christy, who represents Green Valley and part of Sahuarita, has previously requested that District 4 employees not receive the pay increase.
School masking
In a 3-2 vote, supervisors also nixed a proposal by Heinz to implement a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors at all K-12 schools in Pima County.
In recent discussions with school leaders, Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, shared that only two of the 12 local school superintendents were in support of the proposed mandate, and both came from school districts that already had mask policies in place.
“Among those who felt [the mandate] would not be useful, a big concern was that, for the most part, they have figured out how to manage the political demands on their school boards, and how to manage and mitigate, even within that reality,” Garcia said.
“For them, to put it in the words of one of the superintendents, this just ‘kicks the hornet’s nest’ in terms of getting folks who are opposed to masking out again, in a time when they have been experiencing less of that kind of feedback,” he said.
Garcia noted that the data supporting masking in school settings, however, remains “incontrovertible,” pointing to a recently released CDC study, co-authored by the Pima County Health Department, that showed that schools without mask mandates were 3.5 times more likely to experience COVID outbreaks than those that had mask policies in place at the beginning of the school year.
Noting that “the ground has shifted” from when the topic of school mask mandates was originally brought to the board, Scott said his main objection to the mandate remained the burden of enforcement at the school-district level.
“We cannot say we are demonstrating leadership or helping to advance the cause of public health if we are telling other governments to enforce our mandates. And in some of the districts, notably where their boards have voted down mandates, that is a significant undertaking,” he said.
The Board of Supervisors will meet virtually for its next meeting Oct. 19. The meeting will be livestreamed and can be viewed at facebook.com/pimacountyarizona.