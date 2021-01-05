The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted, 3-2, on Tuesday to table a decision on extending County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's contract four years, including a $13,000 raise.
Board Chair Sharon Bronson said it was customary for new boards to discuss the county administrator's contract during their first meeting of the year. Instead, the board put it off until their next meeting. Huckelberry's contract expires Wednesday.
Supervisors unanimously approved Bronson's appointment as chair, and appointed District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva as vice chair in a 4-1 vote. Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4, voted against Grijalva's appointment. The board also unanimously reappointed Julie Castañeda to a one-year term as Clerk of the Board.
Christy opened the discussion by moving that the board not renew or extend Huckelberry's contract, effectively letting him go. The motion stalled when no one seconded it.
Supervisor Matt Heinz, District 2, also had a motion stall for lack of a second. Heinz asked supervisors to consider limiting Huckelberry's contract extension to one year under current terms and salary and include a comprehensive performance evaluation.
Ultimately, the board voted to extend Huckelberry's contract two weeks without modification while the new supervisors discuss the contract and consider legal options for negotiated changes.
The board has three new faces – Grijalva, Heinz and Supervisor Rex Scott, District 1.
The board's next meeting is Jan. 19.