The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the results of the county’s 2022 primary election on Monday, but not before asking elections officials to conduct a thorough review of how the county’s new vote center system performed.
According to the official canvass conducted by the Pima County Elections Department and the Recorder’s Office, 227,569 ballots were cast during this year’s primary, representing a little more than a third (36.33%) of registered voters in the county.
Similar to previous years, the majority of voters – over 86% – cast an early ballot, with just under 27,000 ballots cast on Election Day.
Of all the ballots received, 4,333 provisional ballots were voted on Election Day, and 3,615 of those were issued to voters who had already received an early ballot in the mail, according to a news release from Pima County.
Provisional ballots are issued when election officials can’t immediately determine if a person is eligible to vote and counted only after elections staff have confirmed a voter’s eligibility.
The August primary marked the debut of Pima County’s new vote center model, which enabled voters to cast a ballot at any of the 129 vote center locations across the county. This was a difference from previous years, where in-person voters were limited to polling locations in their registered neighborhood precinct.
Lessons learned
Before officially certifying the results, the board asked the Recorder’s Office and the Elections Department to collaborate on an After Action Report analyzing how the new vote center system performed, while identifying strengths and areas of improvement.
Supervisor Steve Christy, the sole Republican on the board, cited several anecdotal reports of what he called “voting issues” his office received on Election Day – including long wait times due to equipment malfunctions and polling places running out of supplies – that he said “led to a lot of dissatisfaction with the process.”
“Going into a brand new system, the voters are looking for guidance and the guidance wasn’t there from the poll workers in many instances,” Christy said.
“I think if there’s direct confrontation with these problems, by our officials that conduct our elections, that this will allay the fears, the concerns, the conspiracy theories that occur when these types of things happen when it’s a brand new system,” he said.
Supervisor Rex Scott added that he would like to see the report also address some earlier concerns raised by opponents of vote centers, including potential internet connectivity issues in rural areas and security questions with the new e-poll book technology.
“I think the main thing I’d like to know is what are some of the key lessons we have learned in this first round of using vote centers and e-poll books that we can apply during the general election,” Scott said.
“Everything we heard in our office indicated that although there were some logistical challenges…the voter experience on Primary Election Day was a positive one and many of the fears that were propounded by opponents of vote centers and e-poll books in the community were completely unfounded,” he said.
Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz also congratulated staff on a well-run election.
“Considering that our director was new to Tucson, new to our system, with new redistricting, an entire new system and a lot of new staff, I thought you all did a remarkable job,” Grijalva said.
“It was a really significant change for our community, but not a huge change for the state, so thank you for helping us get in line with what everyone else is doing,” she said.
The board anticipates reviewing the After Action Report during their first meeting in October, following a review by the county’s Election Integrity Commission during their September meeting. The general election is Nov. 8.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
