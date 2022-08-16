Vote (copy)

Members of United Republicans of Green Valley/Sahuarita set up signs on Aug. 2 outside the Casa Paloma I Rec Center voting center. 

 Brianna McCord Green Valley News

The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the results of the county’s 2022 primary election on Monday, but not before asking elections officials to conduct a thorough review of how the county’s new vote center system performed.

According to the official canvass conducted by the Pima County Elections Department and the Recorder’s Office, 227,569 ballots were cast during this year’s primary, representing a little more than a third (36.33%) of registered voters in the county.



Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

