Supervisors from Arizona’s four border counties – Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz and Yuma – have asked the state to help its rural healthcare facilities with urgent transfers as they are “nearing collapse” due to the ongoing strain of the pandemic.
But ongoing staffing shortages at hospitals across Arizona means their request for non-COVID patient transfers will still be sidelined, for now.
Hospitals ‘overwhelmed’
In a Sept. 17 letter to Don Herrington, acting director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, and Dr. Richard Carmona, the state’s top adviser on vaccinations, representatives from the Arizona Border Counties Coalition requested help with transferring critically sick, non-COVID patients in rural hospitals to bigger regional facilities.
They wrote, in part: “The overcrowding of larger regional hospitals and emergency centers has resulted in an increasing inability for providers to ensure a timely transfer of critically ill patients from rural areas to the required higher level of care.”
“Urgent, critical care transfers from the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital (in Green Valley) have not been possible. The same exists for the Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee. The Douglas, Arizona Clinic and the emergency room in Nogales, Arizona, Benson Hospital, and Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Wilcox are overwhelmed. The hospitals and emergency treatment facilities in Yuma County are having the same issues,” the supervisors wrote.
District 3 Supervisor and board Chair Sharon Bronson, who signed the ABCC letter on behalf of Pima County, did not return a request for comment.
In regional Pima County hospitals, the ICU capacity has been critically low for some time – for over 40 days, less than five percent of beds have been available, the letter noted.
Across the state, just 9 percent of Arizona’s ICU bed capacity was available as of Sept. 21, while 31 percent of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients – a more than 20 percent increase since July 1, according to ADHS data.
“It’s a challenge and something that we’re hearing about from our medical professionals,” Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce Bracker said in a follow-up interview with the Nogales International.
Bracker said that, before COVID-19, Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales was usually able to transfer patients to larger Tucson or Phoenix facilities in about an hour, but those transfers now sometimes take more than a day.
“I’ve been running hospitals since Nixon was president and I’ve never seen a time when I couldn’t transfer a patient that needed a higher level of care,” said Stephen Harris, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.
“If a rural hospital calls you, you say yes. That’s what we were always told,” he said, noting that he and his staff now spend “untold hours” on the phone to get patients transferred, but are usually met with the same refrain.
“The people at the Surge Line would like to help, but they say their hands are tied. I would say to the governor, please, listen to your clinical experts and do what they recommend,” Harris said.
Surge line
To alleviate the strain on rural hospitals, the ABCC asked state officials to expand the current COVID Surge Line to allow the transfer of non-COVID acute care patients from rural hospitals.
The Arizona Surge Line – a 24/7 toll-free line organized by ADHS – acts as a “doorway” for clinicians to other facility transfer centers. The line monitors hospital bed and ventilator availability across the state in real-time, allowing Transfer Agents to effectively find appropriate care locations for patients, without overwhelming any one hospital system.
But the Surge Line is only available to manage transfers for suspected or confirmed COVID patients, and in a response letter dated Sept. 21, Herrington said statewide hospital staffing shortages have also put some of those transfers on hold.
“While the Arizona Surge Line has facilitated the transfer of COVID-19 patients for the majority of requests, a small percentage of transfer requests in the last week are still pending due to statewide hospital staffing shortages,” Herrington wrote.
“The capacity challenges facing hospitals in the Southern region are similar across all regions of the state. Due to the healthcare staffing shortages across the entire state limiting available beds across the healthcare system, expansion of the Arizona Surge Line to all patient transfers is not currently a viable option to improve patient transfers,” he wrote.
Financial help
The four county supervisors praised an earlier announcement from Gov. Doug Ducey, who said the state would provide an additional $60 million to boost staffing at health care facilities that offer COVID vaccinations at discharge and administer monoclonal antibody treatments, which have been shown to reduce hospitalization rates and incidences of death in COVID patients.
But they wrote that additional financial help was needed at rural facilities that are “near financial collapse” due to the ongoing strain of treating both COVID and non-COVID patients, and the need for federal healthcare “strike teams” to deal with staffing shortages.
While Herrington offered little in the way of additional financial relief, he did announce a new statewide hiring initiative – the Surge Staffing Initiative – that has currently contracted over 70 nurses and is expected to add nearly 200 more to hospitals across Arizona by the end of September.
County supervisors concluded their letter by asking for further COVID treatment and care assistance, including funding for monoclonal antibody treatments.
Herrington noted that work to expand access to these treatments was ongoing, but included information about an ADHS maintained call line and a federal website currently available to help clinicians identify nearby monoclonal antibody treatment centers.
Herrington ended his response by praising the vaccination coverage across Southern Arizona, adding that ADHS looks forward to continuing the successes “as vaccines become available for younger age groups or as boosters for specific adult populations.”
According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, Santa Cruz County currently leads the four border counties in vaccination rates with over 87 percent of its total population fully vaccinated. Cochise County currently has the lowest rate, with just over 52 percent of its total population fully vaccinated.
About 57 percent of all Pima County residents, and about 55 percent of all Yuma County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
With some additional help from retired nurses in Green Valley, and specialists from Tucson who drive down after their shifts to care for patients, Harris said Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has had some relief in the last few days.
“The good news is, there’s been a little less pressure in the last couple of days. We’ve been able to get patients transferred,” he said.
“I hope that we’re on the backside of the pandemic, and things start to settle down a bit more because we are doing a little better, but we’re still dangerously busy.”