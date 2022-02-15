Starting in August and November, Pima County voters will cast ballots at vote centers and check in with e-poll books, joining a majority of Arizona counties who also use the elections technology.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the changes in separate 4-1 votes Tuesday, which will allow registered voters to cast their ballots at any vote center site in Pima County on Election Day. Both reforms were also endorsed by the county’s Election Integrity Commission this month.
The Pima County Recorder’s Office and the Elections Department, which partnered to develop a vote center model for Pima County over a year ago, said the change will make Election Day voting faster, more convenient, more accessible and less confusing for voters.
“We’re behind in investing in the technology to run secure, equitable and accessible elections,” Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly said Tuesday, adding that 11 of 15 Arizona counties already use a vote center model and every other Arizona county already use e-poll books.
How it works
The main changes to the voting experience in Pima County will be in the check-in and ballot printing processes on Election Day.
Under the previous system, in-person Election Day voters were required to vote at an assigned neighborhood precinct. Voters who showed up at the wrong location could risk their ballot not being counted, or might be asked to vote with a provisional ballot, which is a more costly and time-consuming process for election workers.
Under the vote center model, any Pima County voter can vote at any vote center location. IT would nearly eliminate the need for provisional ballots, which could save the county more than $100,000, according to the Recorder’s Office.
Though the change would consolidate the county’s 240 precincts into roughly 100 vote centers, Cázares-Kelly said the model still stands to increase voting accessibility.
“While there will be fewer locations, those locations will be bigger, more accessible to public transportation and pedestrian traffic and will have plenty of parking spaces, including ample access for voters with disabilities,” she said.
Official recommendations for the location and number of vote centers will go in front of the board in April for approval, but Cázares-Kelly said her office has paid special attention to putting centers in areas close to large language minority populations and low-income communities, including households with low vehicle ownership.
In rural areas like Mount Lemmon and the Tohono O'odham and Pascua Yaqui nations, voting locations will remain the same as previous elections but will utilize the vote center technology.
The shift to e-poll books will also provide a faster check-in experience for voters on Election Day.
After a voter’s ID and registration are verified, an on-demand ballot printer will produce a paper ballot tailored to the voter’s precinct, which will also eliminate the need to stock blank ballots at polling locations.
On Tuesday, supervisors approved a $1.5 million contract with Tenex Software Solutions – the cost of which which will be split between a Help America Vote Act grant and the county's general fund – for the election desk modules and software that will power the e-poll books and vote centers.
Supervisors weigh in
Ahead of the vote, Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Steve Christy expressed concerns about the feasibility of implementing the changes in time for the 2022 elections.
Christy, the sole opposing vote on both items, focused on the “nuts and bolts, black and white issues,” like current staffing in the Elections Department and Recorder’s Office and supply chain constraints that could affect the project timeline.
“This is the Recorder’s first county-wide election upcoming in only five months and we’re installing a very significant and complicated voting system as her first election to deal with…We have no Elections Director, no Deputy Director and an interim director who leaves April 1,” he said.
“We have very limited hardware in-house currently, and there’s no set timeline for acquisition that’s been made available for equipment. What guarantees that all of this can be completed, installed and secured within less than five months? And with no glitches?... Now is clearly not the time to make wholesale changes to how we vote in Pima County,” he said.
Christy also said the vote center model did not address what he sees as the main bottleneck in Pima County’s election process – an increasing number of early-voting ballots that need to be verified and processed by the Recorder’s Office.
“That’s the real problem that we face in Pima County that there’s been no effort to address,” he said.
Though Bronson ultimately voted in favor of implementing both vote centers and e-poll books, she shared similar hesitations with the speed of the process, and initially moved to table discussions on vote centers until the end of March.
“I think we’re making a mistake that we will regret," she said. "We have no Elections Director at this point, we have a new Recorder who has not had the experience and has all new staff members who have not had the experience of running an election, and I fear that this is not headed in a good direction."
Supervisor Adelita Grijalva instead moved to make a decision Tuesday, saying the reforms were “long overdue” for Pima County.
“This is a very big change for a lot of people, but obviously every other county except Pima County has e-poll books. I do think it’s going to be saving us money when it comes to provisional ballots,” Grijalva said.
“And now Pima County won’t be the last county to turn in all of our (votes)… that’s frustrating when you’re looking at the national scope and Arizona is sitting there, and I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that so much that we do is done by hand,” she said.
Supervisor Rex Scott agreed with Grijalva, adding that he had to wait 10 days to get the results of his own election because of the number of provisional ballots that had to be counted.
“I can tell you the faults and flaws in our current system, and I think that this system is going to help to address a great many of them,” Scott said.
Scott also said he hoped the decision on vote centers could be viewed in a non-partisan way, pointing to several instances of bipartisan agreement on their implementation – both in Pima County and throughout the state.
“Eleven of the state’s 15 counties use vote centers, and they include red, blue and purple counties…this should not be a partisan matter. It should be a matter in which we are looking at increasing access to voting and encouraging systems that encourage the greatest number of people to vote, and to do so in a safe and secure setting,” he said.