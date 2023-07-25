The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday morning to upgrade the way the county compensates its employees and to spend $9.5 million to bring current employees up to the minimum of their new salary grades.
According to Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher, the county's current methods are outdated and overly complex. She asked the supervisors to approve new job classifications, a new salary structure and to implement the raises effective Sept. 10.
She based her recommendations on the result of a compensation study initiated by retired County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. In a memo to the supervisors, Lesher said turnover started becoming an issue in May 2021, but it has continued.
"Given that the County has no current pay philosophy or best practices in place (i.e., placement in the market, hiring up to the mid-point of the salary range, pay progression after initial hire), this study was vital to create a solid foundation of pay practices from which to build upon going forward and thereby enhance our ability to successfully recruit, hire, and retain employees," Lesher reported in the memo.
The firm hired by the county discovered 81% of the county's current job classifications are below the market-based pay rate and 33.7% of the county's 6,900 employees are below the minimum of the new salary grade recommended by CBIZ Talent and Compensation Solutions.
The study also showed 2.8% or 199 employees' current salaries are above the proposed new salary grade.
The last time the county overhauled its job classifications was in 1957 and the last external compensation study was done in 2007, Lesher said.
In a memo to the supervisors, Lesher said, "unlike our competitor agencies, the county has for decades hired new employees at the minimum of the salary range, regardless of their skills, qualifications and experience."
Lesher told the supervisors the new changes would ensure employees would fall in the middle of the market when it comes to compensation. In other words, 50% of the county's "comparators" would pay more than the county, but 50% would pay below.
The $9.5 million will come out of the $14 million already authorized in the FY2023 budget for salary and benefits, Lesher said. The remaining funds will be used for personnel policy changes.
Human Resource Director Cathy Bohland told the supervisors Pima County and the nation are in "unprecedented times" in the job market with everyone struggling to attract and retain employees.
"This is due to a significant shift in the job market in the last three years," she said. "It was a combination of the Great Resignation, hyperinflation, record-low unemployment and record-high job openings."
They had a hard time finding a consultant three years ago because many other organizations were doing the same, Bohland said.
Roughly $4 million of the new compensation will go to law enforcement and corrections officers and another $560,225 will go toward attorneys, Lesher said.
Going forward, the human resource department will review salary structures annually and at least half of the job classifications to ensure the county's salaries remain competitive with other similar organizations.
