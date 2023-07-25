Cathy Bohland

Pima County Human Resource Director Cathy Bohland told county supervisors it's "unprecedented times" for the nation's job market during a meeting on Tuesday.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday morning to upgrade the way the county compensates its employees and to spend $9.5 million to bring current employees up to the minimum of their new salary grades.

According to Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher, the county's current methods are outdated and overly complex. She asked the supervisors to approve new job classifications, a new salary structure and to implement the raises effective Sept. 10.



