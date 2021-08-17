The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a plan to incentivize county employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but tabled discussions on disincentives for unvaccinated employees until September.
Under the new incentive program, effective immediately, county employees who are fully vaccinated or receive their first dose by Sept. 7 will get a one-time payment of $300 and an additional three days of unrestricted leave.
The incentives will be reimbursed through American Rescue Act funds, said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, of which the county received nearly $102 million in the first installments of the COVID relief money in May.
The motion passed in a 3-2 vote, with Supervisor Matt Heinz and Supervisor Steve Christy voting against the measure.
Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, who voted in favor, narrowed the proposed vaccination timeline for employees from Oct. 1 to Sept. 7, citing low vaccination rates among county employees and suggesting an earlier benchmark would give staff an opportunity to examine data on how well the incentives work.
“Right now, 27 percent of our departments are 75 percent vaccinated or more, and the ones that are the lowest really have a lot of contact with the public, including our Sheriff’s Department and Superior Court, so I’m hoping the incentive will be something that works,” Grijvala said.
“I just think we have to do what we can, in the realm where we have some authority, to protect our community,” she said.
As of Aug. 13, just under 40 percent of Pima County’s approximately 6,800 employees have been confirmed as fully vaccinated with the county’s Human Resources Department, but the number could be higher since that information is offered up voluntarily.
Board Chair Sharon Bronson voted in favor of the incentives with Grijalva and Supervisor Rex Scott, but noted “real concerns” about how disincentives could impact the county’s workforce.
“We have a number of vacancies we haven’t filled at this point, county-wide. And as we know, most of the people that are leaving are leaving to the private sector. And, we pay a minimum wage of $15, so this is going to have an impact on our workforce,” Bronson said.
“If this passes, I would hope we could see how many employees we’ve lost, and whether it was due to the policy regarding vaccination incentives and disincentives,” she said.
The proposed disincentives, to be discussed at the next board meeting Sept. 7, focus on increasing health insurance premiums for unvaccinated Pima County employees. Workers who remain unvaccinated after Oct. 1 could face additional insurance costs of up to $60.51 per pay period, or over $1,500 annually, for not being vaccinated, according to an August 16 memo from Huckelberry.
Pima County employees who qualify for a vaccine exemption, either for medical or religious reasons, will not be subject to premium increases, but are required to file for exemption through the county’s Human Resources Department.
Support for schools
In a 4-1 vote, with Christy opposing, the board also agreed to provide legal backup to local school districts that chose to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as mask mandates, on their campuses.
The measure authorizes the Pima County Health Department to give “technical assistance, tailored public health orders and expert testimony” to local schools that choose to require face coverings and to join as a party in any litigation initiated by the state in the face of an Arizona ban on school mask mandates.
“Virtually all of the superintendents of the major public school districts in Pima County have told county staff that they support adoption of this policy. None have said they are opposed,” Scott said ahead of the vote.
Grijalva concurred, saying the measure “really encourages local school districts to make decisions for their own communities, and make the best choice for the health of their schools.”
Executive order
The board voted unanimously to table discussions of a vaccine requirement for all healthcare workers in Pima County until their next meeting, as news of Gov. Doug Ducey’s new executive order during Monday’s meeting warranted additional legal advice from the county attorney.
The executive order states that any local jurisdiction implementing a vaccine mandate could be considered a “class 3 misdemeanor” and would be subject to legal action by individuals “for violation of their rights under Arizona law.”
“Today’s order builds on our efforts to protect Arizonans from excessive mandates that hinder their freedom to choose what’s best for their health,” Ducey said in a news release.
The order expands on earlier Arizona legislation from June 30, which “does not provide any authority to a city, town or county to implement vaccine mandates,” the release stated.
In a separate vote, the board agreed to continue to meet virtually “for the foreseeable future.” On July 6, the board agreed to begin meeting in person again, starting with Monday’s meeting, but revised their decision in light of the current state of viral spread in Pima County.
The next Board of Supervisors meeting is set for Sept. 7 and will be broadcast live on Pima County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pimacountyarizona.