The Pima County Board of Supervisors is pushing the envelope on gun control this week with a resolution that could seek to challenge the constitutionality of Arizona’s gun laws.

Supervisor Rex Scott, who represents District 1, placed a resolution on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting calling for the repeal of A.R.S. 13-3108, with a request that the Pima County Attorney’s Office draft options for legal action to challenge the law’s legality and its constitutionality.

Rex Scott headshot.jpeg

Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

