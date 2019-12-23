Pima County Superior Court officials want to remind residents that the court and law enforcement officers will never contact a person by telephone or email and demand payment of a fine to avoid being arrested for failing to appear for jury service.
The court has received several recent reports that someone has been calling residents advising they are being contacted because of their “failure to appear” for jury duty. The caller then advises that because they failed to report for jury duty, at least one monetary fine is owed. Residents are instructed to pay the fine(s) by purchasing a gift card or “Green Dot” card. The caller can be quite forceful and threatening.
The caller is not from the Superior Court, the Tucson Police Department, or the Pima County Sheriff's Office.
Court officials are warning people not to make any payments, provide Green Dot card numbers, credit card information, or any other personal information, including your Social Security number.