Green Valley and Sahuarita will be treated to a Super Flower Blood Moon tonight starting about 8:30 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Here's what you'll be looking at and why amateur astronomers are excited for this event three years in the making.
Super Moon
The Super Moon occurs when a full moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit. The last time the moon was this close was June 24, 2021.
According to Green Valley astrophotographer Burley Packwood, "The moon is 20,000 miles closer. You can't determine that with the naked eye."
Flower Moon
The Flower Moon is the name for a full moon in May. It gets its name from the spring flowers. Each month's full moon has its own unique name. For April, it's the Pink Moon because of the pink moss that starts to appear in early spring in the eastern United States.
Full eclipse
A full lunar eclipse happens as the sun, Earth and moon line up, paving the way for the moon to pass into Earth’s shadow. As it goes into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow (umbra), it is called a total full eclipse. Lunar eclipses average about two a year.
"We're only going to have two lunar eclipses this year," Packwood said. "The next one is in November."
Blood Moon
Based on its red glow, the aptly named Blood Moon occurs during a total full eclipse as the Earth gets between the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from the sunlight. In turn, the edges of Earth’s atmosphere filter out most of the blue light beamed from the sun, creating the red tint appearing on the moon at night. Pollution and other particles can make it appear more red.
"I would recommend a small telescope," Packwood said. "(However), you'll be able to see its totality for an hour and a half at a good time at night, low on the horizon."
The process of the eclipse will happening over almost five hours, but the best opportunity to observe it will be between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. as it comes and goes.
If you're going to see the moon without binoculars or telescopes, it’s best to stay in an environment with less lights, fog or additional obstructions.
The last Super Blood Moon was in January 2019. NASA will host a livestream starting at 8 p.m. for one hour on its website; it includes expert commentary.
