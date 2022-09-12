A storm that blew through Green Valley and Sahuarita on Sunday night left hail, rain and muddy streets, but little damage and no reported injuries.
The National Weather Service said a Pima County rain gauge below the Continental Road bridge measured 2.32 inches of rain Sunday.
Sally Ray of Green Valley said her home rain gauge on Camino del Sol near Continental Road registered 4.1 inches of rain Sunday night.
“That is the most rain in one storm that I have registered in the eight years of living here full time,” she said.
The storm closed several roads along Camino del Sol; Monday morning, there was dirt, gravel and other debris in roadways along that stretch. Some motorists reported having to pull over along Interstate 19 because of low visibility and hail.
Glenn Lader, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, said there’s “definitely potential for showers and thunderstorms this (Monday) afternoon and some could be strong with heavy rain.”
Lader said there was a storm starting up just west of Green Valley on Monday afternoon, as well as a stronger storm southeast of Three Points.
He said there are still chances for some rain Tuesday, but it’s more likely Monday.
“Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will still be dealing with some residual moisture,” he said. “Green Valley is more on the western edge of rain chances, it’s about 30%.”
From Wednesday through the weekend, drier weather is ahead with highs in the mid-90s.
Lightning strike
The Sahuarita Police Department responded to a lightning strike on a tree on Camino Rancho Cebolla in Rancho Sahuarita at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rural Metro firefighters extinguished the blaze without it spreading to any structures or homes. A woman in the area reported being hit by an "aftershock" and was checked out and found to be fine, according to a police log entry.
Sahuarita Lt. Juan Zamora said the Santa Cruz River and some washes were flowing Sunday, but there were no calls for rescues or any other issues.
“We got a lot of rain throughout most of town,” he said. “Officers reported light to moderate rain in Rancho Sahuarita but heavy rain along La Canada and the southern portion of Sahuarita. Much of the rain on the outskirts of town has to run through Sahuarita washes in order to get to the Santa Cruz River and flow north.”
Bike accidents
Though Sunday night was relatively quiet for Green Valley Fire District crews, L.T. Pratt, community outreach coordinator for GVFD, said they’ve seen a growing number of bicycle accidents, and cautioned cyclists to be on the lookout for debris in the road.
“Because of all the sand and dirt that’s washed up in the bike lanes, our biggest issue right now is actually cyclists during the daytime – we’ve had a couple go down simply because some are not used to debris in the lanes,” Pratt said.
“Especially with cooler mornings now, we know people are trying to get out, so for our cyclists out there be careful, make sure you have your helmets and pay attention to loose gravel and sand.”
