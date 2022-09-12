storm

An eerie sky over Green Valley about 6:30 p.m. Sunday during a break in the storm. 

 Cathy Reeves

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A storm that blew through Green Valley and Sahuarita on Sunday night left hail, rain and muddy streets, but little damage and no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service said a Pima County rain gauge below the Continental Road bridge measured 2.32 inches of rain Sunday.

Storm

Barricades sit along Camino del Sol near Quail Drive on Monday. The intersection was closed for a time Sunday during a monsoon. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?