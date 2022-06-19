As summer simmers, Green Valley Village Farmers & Artisans Market vendors – and customers – flee the heat, leaving the market running at 25 percent capacity, but running nonetheless.
Lena Melnick, who’s boots on the ground at the market, says the slowdowns are anticipated: This seasonal migration has trended since the market started in December 2008.
Melnick is director of operations for Heirloom Farmers Markets, a nonprofit operating the Green Valley market and several others in Southern Arizona. She's typically directing customers and vendors during set-up and active hours via her information booth. While traffic is down, Wednesday’s market remains open for limited hours (8 a.m. to noon) until September.
“We are down to about a quarter of what the market usually looks like,” Melnick says. “We usually have 150 vendors in the busy season, and right now we have 20.”
“It’s just the weather,” she adds. “People are coming from all over because they don’t want to be in their winter places, so they come here, and at the same time, do not want to be here in the summer.”
Vendors pay weekly for a spot in the market, allowing flexibility. Aware of the challenges facing vendors, HFM reduces summer vendor fees. This strategy is part of their three-season price structure, with summer being the lowest at $15 to $20 per market space depending on area of the market.
The skeleton crew during the summer is usually those young or hungry enough to continue providing service to the community; the average age of vendors is 60.
“I think you definitely have your Green Valley locals who are still relying on the market for produce, for the vendors that they have relationships with,” Melnick said. “It becomes a part of the Green Valley resident routine to be a part of this market.”
And it's those locals who are mostly upholding the farmers market, even if it's just coming by while walking their dogs. Otherwise, curious out-of-towners may pop in for trinkets or food, including pastries, hotdogs, French bakery selections and coffee.
Charlie Watkins, a regular who creates three-dimensional wall art of pueblos and cliff dwellings, sees the market as socially vital in the summer heat.
“The attendance becomes a sense of community,” he says. “Maybe they just get out to eat or drink, or just get out of the house. What else are they going to do down here? Go to the clubhouse? Go to the golf course? It’s too hot.”
One of Watkins’ customers, Tom Ottley, swings by to pick up a lamp he commissioned as he makes his own loop around the market.
“It’s a lot of selection, it’s a lot of different things. It’s rip-roarin’,” Ottley says. “You talk to a lot of nice people. A lot of Vietnam vets come here and a lot of sellers are vets. But now, there’s just nobody here.”
But having a constant presence seems to pay off in the long-run.
“The winter is just so profitable,” Melnick said. “It does even out, yeah the summer is low, but January through April have such a huge influx of people that it does make up for May through October being rough.”