When Levi Pannell started applying for college, that’s when he realized there was some stuff he wished he had known about the process.
“There was a lot of stuff, especially when I was applying to college, where I missed deadlines and I wish I would have understood the system better,” he said. “It was not getting relayed well to us, and it wouldn’t be that hard for people if they knew how the process worked.”
The May graduate from Sahuarita High School is a freshman at the University of Arizona, studying medicine.
When he started to learn some of the ins and outs of financial aid, and getting the right help in college, he decided to share the knowledge with high schoolers in his community.
Pannell created a Google document full of college tips called “Stuff I Wish I Knew as a Senior, as a Freshman at the UofA,” and he shared it in the popular Residents of Rancho Sahuarita Facebook group in mid-October.
“I expected a little bit of feedback but I'd say it got more recognition than I thought it would,” he said. “A couple people reached out on Facebook, I had a couple comments and suggestions to add to it that I've been taking and trying to make it better when I can. I’ve had messages with parents who had some specific questions.”
Pannell’s tips are focused on how to pay for college — everything from the best sites to find scholarships, the value of applying for financial aid early and how high schoolers can get college credit early through dual enrollment classes.
He said the majority of these lessons were things he learned himself through trial and error.
“There were several things I added because I missed out on them, like the Arizona Assurance Program, I missed the deadline and wasn’t told I would qualify,” he said. “I had to read the websites myself and reach out to colleges about what steps I should take. Everything just came down to trying to figure it out myself, and if that information had been provided it would have made the process easier.”
The Arizona Assurance Program provides financial aid and support services to low-income residents attending the University of Arizona and includes first-year transitioning programming, mentoring, school preparation and preparation for life after college.
Pannell said he thinks one of the most challenging parts of transitioning from high school to college is “culture shock,” and newfound independence.
“You go from high school where you have six classes over the course of the whole year. I have seven just this semester, so it’s double the course load,” he said. “There’s less hand-holding in college. If you need help you have to reach out yourself.”
"You are responsible for yourself and you have the opportunity to be an adult for the first time. You also have a lot of freedom and choice you didn't receive in high school.”
Pannell is enjoying college life, especially the courses themselves and the pacing of his classes. He’s hopeful students benefit from the lessons he’s learned, and said if he could just give students on piece of advice, it’s this:
“I would definitely say figure out your family situation as far as paying for college and once you understand that, adapt your plan to ensure that when you go to college you won't get that financial strain," he said.
Pannell has seen just how possible it is.
“I think college is more of an option than people give credit to,” he said. “I never thought in middle school that I could go to college without student loans or that just by learning how the resources work I could do it in a way that's not costing me anything.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone