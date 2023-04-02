The Sahuarita Town Council, together with the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, will host a study session to discuss the Vulcan Materials Company permit application for an asphalt plant.
The study session is scheduled for Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m., in the council chambers at the Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
In February, Vulcan submitted an application for a Type 3 Conditional Use Permit to open a hot mix asphalt (HMA) plant at its sand and gravel operation along Old Nogales Highway near Quail Creek.
Staff will “provide an overview of the CUP (Conditional Use Permit) process and basic information on the Vulcan application” during the study session. Staff will not provide an analysis or recommendations, and no decisions will be made.
Public comments will not be taken Monday. The public can participate in a hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission, tentatively set for May 23.
Comments or questions can be sent to Dylan Parry at 520-822-8855 or dparry@sahuaritaaz.gov. Vulcan’s application and preliminary development plans can be viewed online at sahuaritaaz.gov.
