Truck collecting asphalt.JPG (copy)

A truck picks up asphalt from a hot-mix asphalt (HMA) plant at Marana Sand & Gravel, a Vulcan-owned operation along Avra Valley Road. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

The Sahuarita Town Council, together with the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, will host a study session to discuss the Vulcan Materials Company permit application for an asphalt plant.

The study session is scheduled for Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m., in the council chambers at the Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?