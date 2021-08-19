For students taking Law and Public Safety at Walden Grove High School, it’s all about hands-on experience and professionalism.
The real-world look at law enforcement has paid off for Sahuarita Unified School District’s alums of the program, who are working as police officers, sheriff’s deputies and Border Patrol agents. One is on the path to working for the FBI.
Seeing students succeed has been a point of pride for instructor Douglas Hansen, a retired FBI agent and current adjunct professor at Pima Community College who started the class in 2016. It’s a College, Career and Technical Education Class through PCC’s Joint Technical Education District (JTED).
Right fit
Now, Hansen said it’s time to give the program new life as he prepares to retire at the end of the school year.
“I think we've done a wonderful job with this program, but in order to make this work, about every five, 10, 15 years you need to kickstart it again, bring someone else in that will make it their program,” he said. “What I foresee is it growing to such a degree that maybe at some point they’ll need a second teacher in here because it's so in demand, and these students are learning to be out there — not just to be safe on the streets but to keep the citizenry safe in the streets.”
For three years, Hansen has turned to former Tucson Police Sgt. Brian Berg to help lead the class as a volunteer instructor. Berg has been an intern under Hansen for a year. Though he will have to apply for the position, Hansen said Berg is the right person to elevate the class.
“I’m very picky about this — it’s my baby — so I was looking for that one individual that literally comes into class without hesitation, with that command presence, because that's what those students need. They need to see what that is so they can emulate that and become proficient,” Hansen said. “He learned to command that respect without demanding that respect and that's what we needed to continue this program and keep expanding and keep growing.”
Berg has worked in law enforcement since 1997, doing everything from running the west division for the Tucson Police Department to investigations and acting as an air support supervisor. He was also a field training officer, teaching firearms, driving stops and 4x4s, which he said correlates with the lessons in the program.
“My part is providing a different view to the class because Mr. Hansen is coming from the federal side and I'm coming from the local side,” he said. “I want to continue on from what he has started and to actually let it continue to grow and to continue giving them the opportunity to actually see an unbiased view about what police work is about.”
Getting hands-on
The class has been popular, typically getting about 120 students a year from Walden Grove and Sahuarita high schools. Hansen said the class is about 85% hands-on and the rest class work.
Students follow a similar program as police academies, learning skills in field investigations, traffic stops, firearms and, most importantly, professionalism and “command presence.”
“We use the MILO Firearms Training System (an interactive simulator) here...which is not shoot, shoot, shoot, It's actually to teach them judgment so they're thinking, ‘If I go to my gun, that should actually be my last choice,’” Hansen said. “The first choice is being there on scene with a badge and that command presence, we really, really push that command presence from day one. It's not just showing up and looking the part, it's acting the part and expecting them to realize you're the one who is in charge.”
The two-year program is open to sophomores through seniors, with a third-year speciality course available. Students who complete all three years walk away with 18 college credit hours and are eligible for a scholarship.
Senior Gabriel Watkins-Daigle, 17, said he decided to start the class this year because his friends had great experiences with it.
“It just looked fun and it just informs me about the people who protect us. I wanted to get to know that," he said.
Watkins-Daigle is interested in a career with a fire department, though he said law enforcement is a possibility. The hands-on approach has worked for him.
“We don't do much writing notes. We get up and actually do what we're learning,” he said. “It's a good way to actually learn. If you are more engaged you're going to learn a lot more. I held onto a lot more information than I have in other classes in the past.”
Opportunities
Students like him also have access to job opportunities, with a board in the room regularly updated with postings available after high school.
They also get to compete in various competitions at the regional and state levels, which they have historically done well in. Students are also preparing to apply for the FBI teen academy, a program a number of students from the class have participated in.
Hansen said it’s the students he's most proud of as he reflects on starting the program. He highlighted the work of alums like Eddie Moreno, a police officer at the University of Arizona who was honored for preventing a suicide. Moreno credited the class for teaching him the skills necessary to talk a person down.
“To have a student come in years later and say I did this or, like Eddie, I got this award because of something I learned in that class... this program isn't about Pima or JTED or the district and it's sure not about Mr. Berg or I. It's about these students. When you find your passion don't let it go, make it a reality — these students are finding their passion.”
Berg said he will continue to make the class his own and keep preparing students for the realities of law enforcement.
“This is a profession where we really want them to have a full understanding of what they’re getting into because the last thing we want them to do is to get into something that, one, they don't like, and, two, where they are going to get hurt,” he said. “This world is not black and white. Rules and procedures might be, but there's a lot of gray area that they need to understand and a lot of times at this age they don't understand and we’re starting to open them up a little more to that."