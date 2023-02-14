Weather systems that brought rain, gusting winds and a sharp drop in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday aren't through with us yet, but whether they'll leave Green Valley blanketed in white by Wednesday morning was anybody's guess.
“There is a small risk that Green Valley and other low-lying areas could see some flurries early Wednesday morning, with anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of snowfall in some spots, so it might be a little slick on the roads,” said Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Tucson.
After a Sunday of great weather, the National Weather Service in Tucson issued a winter weather advisory for the White, Galiuro, Pinaleno, Chiricahua, Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca, Santa Rita, Catalina, and Rincon mountains through 11 p.m. Monday, as showers moving across the area brought wind gusts, rain and hail.
That system brought roughly a quarter-inch of rain to Madera Canyon and about one-tenth of an inch to the broader Green Valley area, according to Pima County Regional Flood Control data. Residents in Quail Creek and parts of Green Valley also reported hail Monday around noon as the canyon started to get snow.
Another storm system that moved in Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning was expected to bring higher chances of snow in lower elevations – with up to an inch of snowfall possible in the Tucson metro area, including Green Valley – and extremely windy conditions, with gusts from 45 to 65 mph.
Citing this as one of the windiest winter storm systems the area has seen in years, the Weather Service issued a high wind watch for mountain areas throughout southeastern Arizona through Tuesday evening.
“It’s a strong low-pressure system that’s moving through, with some really strong winds at speeds of like 70-80 mph within a few thousand feet of the surface, and a lot of times, those kind of get mixed down into the surface,” Hardin said.
With a combination of heavy snow and strong winds at higher elevations, the Weather Service is warning residents that blizzard-like conditions could lead to road closures and possible power outages. The heaviest snowfall was expected at elevations of 7,000 feet and above, which could see eight to 16 inches of snow, followed by mountain areas around 5,000 feet, which might see three to eight inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Looking to Thursday
Even after both systems pass by late Wednesday afternoon, cold air and much cooler temperatures are expected to linger through the end of the week.
NWS issued a hard freeze warning for Thursday morning across much of southeastern Arizona as temperatures are predicted to dip well below freezing and approach record levels across Pima County, with Green Valley seeing lows around 22 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate with a warming trend leading up through the weekend, though another storm is expected late in the weekend into early next week.
But the lingering winter weather isn’t all bad. According to the Arizona State Climate Office, Arizona’s precipitation this winter has ranked October through January as the 24th-wettest on record, with statewide precipitation reaching 132% of the average.
For the current water year, which runs October 2022 through October 2023, the Tucson metro area is about a quarter-inch above normal rainfall, with 3.7 inches of precipitation. Over that same period, the Green Valley area has seen 2.25 to six inches of rain, according to PCRFC streamflow data.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone