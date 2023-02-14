Weather systems that brought rain, gusting winds and a sharp drop in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday aren't through with us yet, but whether they'll leave Green Valley blanketed in white by Wednesday morning was anybody's guess. 

“There is a small risk that Green Valley and other low-lying areas could see some flurries early Wednesday morning, with anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of snowfall in some spots, so it might be a little slick on the roads,” said Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Tucson.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

