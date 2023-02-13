A pair of storms is bringing rain, gusty winds and a chance for more snow across southeastern Arizona this week.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a winter weather advisory for the White, Galiuro, Pinaleno, Chiricahua, Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca, Santa Rita, Catalina, and Rincon mountains through 11 p.m. Monday, as showers moving across the area are bringing wind gusts, rain and small hail to some areas.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

