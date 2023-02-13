A pair of storms is bringing rain, gusty winds and a chance for more snow across southeastern Arizona this week.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a winter weather advisory for the White, Galiuro, Pinaleno, Chiricahua, Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca, Santa Rita, Catalina, and Rincon mountains through 11 p.m. Monday, as showers moving across the area are bringing wind gusts, rain and small hail to some areas.
Quail Creek and parts of Green Valley reported hail Monday around noon.
The system moving in this evening is expected to bring rainfall totals up to 0.3 inches in valley areas and up to a foot of snow in mountain areas above 7,000 feet, according to NWS.
Another storm system moving in Tuesday night is expected to bring higher chances of snow in lower elevations – with up to an inch of snowfall expected in Tucson metro areas, including Green Valley – and extremely windy conditions, with gusts ranging from 45-65 mph.
The NWS has also issued a high wind watch for mountain areas throughout eastern Pima County Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening, and is cautioning residents to keep an eye out for road closures, blowing dust and objects that may become airborne in advance of high winds.
Cold air and much cooler temperatures are expected to linger through the end of the week after both systems pass, with morning low temperatures well below freezing across Pima County and southeastern Arizona.
But the lingering winter weather isn’t all bad, according to the NWS. Arizona’s precipitation this winter has ranked October 2022 through January 2023 as the 24th-wettest on record, with statewide precipitation 132% of the average.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
