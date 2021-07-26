Grocery stores are mostly restocked after suffering power outages following a storm late Thursday.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, bigger stores that stock food were open and had most of the frozen and refrigerated items fully or almost fully stocked.
Walmart had several holes in its produce section, but almost everything else. Only ice cream freezers were empty.
An employee said ice cream should be restocked by July 31, and that most everything else was restocked within an hour of the power returning on Saturday. He said they were out of power for about a day and half.
The 99 Cents Only Store in Sahuarita had an empty freezer, no milk and several empty produce bins. An employee said they had to throw away almost everything in the frozen and refrigerated section because of the outage.
Safeway on Duval Mine Road was fully stocked, including their freezer and refrigerated sections.